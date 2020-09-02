PSG’s Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who also vacationed on the Spanish island, have tested positive and are in self-isolation. The club confirmed the positive results but did not reveal the players’ names.
PSG’s first match against Metz was postponed because PSG played in the Aug. 23 Champions League final, losing to Bayern Munich. Under Ligue 1 protocols, a game must be postponed if a club has four positive cases.
Last week, Manchester United star Paul Pogba was removed from the France squad after testing positive for the virus. He was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga with the team playing Sweden Friday and Croatia on Tuesday.