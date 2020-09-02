An ankle injury ended Hall’s season after six games, and two games later, starting free safety Brenton Nelson was lost for the year, leaving the secondary severely depleted and Grant particularly vulnerable with limited in-game experience and a dearth of reinforcements.

“You can’t be fireproof unless you’re fire-tested,” said Grant, a senior. “It’s just a matter of being in the fire, really in the action. You can’t know what your weaknesses are until something is tested, so we obviously got exposed in couple areas, but it just proves to us what we need to work on, especially the deep balls.”

Grant wound up starting every game for the Cavaliers, and the learning curve was indeed steep, most notably over the final three games, when the defense surrendered 483 yards to Virginia Tech, 619 to Clemson in the ACC championship game and 549 to Florida in Virginia’s first appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson frequently targeted the back end of Virginia’s defense in their 62-17 win. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and the Tigers amassed 408 yards passing, completed three throws of at least 54 yards and averaged 14.1 yards per pass.

With Grant accepting responsibility for mistakes leading to the Tigers’ prolific passing numbers, Virginia made strides in its 36-28 loss to the Gators, providing a foundation going into the offseason.

The mantra for the secondary, with its significant contributors healthy again, during training camp has been “no posts, no fades,” underscoring the attention to preventing plays over the top. Last season, Virginia finished tied for last in the country by allowing 43 completed passes covering at least 25 yards.

“I feel like after the Clemson game, I really took that personally just because I had seen what the best had to offer,” said Grant, who has gone by the nickname Nino since middle school. “So in the Florida game, they went at me, but I was more prepared, and I made more plays.

“Just that time and that exposure to top-tier teams really was beneficial to me to hone in on my skills and see what it takes to play those top-tier teams.”

When school officials canceled in-person learning because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Grant spent part of those three-plus months in Charlottesville, where he worked out with teammates such as Nelson, the 2017 ACC defensive rookie of the year, and senior safety De’Vante Cross.

Although a handful of the Cavaliers’ defensive backs have been practicing at cornerback and safety, Grant is forecast to remain at field corner, considered the most demanding position on defense because of the amount of terrain he is asked to cover.

The field corner, according to Grant and others in the defensive backfield, is responsible for the entire route tree and generally operates in single coverage throughout the game, rarely receiving safety help.

Grant (6 feet 1, 200 pounds) led the Cavaliers last season with eight pass breakups , much of that coming when he moved to field corner following Hall’s injury.

“You’ve got to play in all that space,” Cross said. “It takes a different type of character, a different type of confidence to play out there, and he did a really good job and held it down for us.”