The 49-year-old Reirden was an assistant coach with the Penguins from 2010 to 2014 under Dan Bylsma. He also worked with the team’s defensemen and power play unit in that time. During his four seasons in Pittsburgh as an assistant coach, only the Capitals (20.7 percent) and San Jose Sharks (20.5 percent) had a better power-play success rate from 2010-14 than the Penguins’ 20.3 percent.
Reirden already has strong ties with many of the Penguins players he has previously worked with, namely the defensemen he helped mold, like Kris Letang. Letang was named a Norris Trophy finalist during the 2012-13 season.
“Todd is a Stanley Cup winning coach with a decade of NHL experience as both an assistant and head coach,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement.
The Penguins also hired Mike Vellucci, who will coach the forwards and penalty kill. Vellucci is headed to Pittsburgh after his first season as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins general manager and head coach. Additionally, the Penguins signed goaltending coach Mike Buckley to a two-year contract extension.
The Penguins overhauled their assistant coaching staff after not renewing the contracts of assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi.
Washington has yet to name its new coach. The Capitals fired Reirden on Aug. 23, following two consecutive first-round playoff exits. Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan has said the organization is in no rush to make a hire, but has emphasized the need for “experience,” and someone who can push the players, hold them accountable when they aren’t at their best and reset the team’s culture.
Read more on the Washington Capitals:
Svrluga: Alex Ovechkin’s place in the pantheon is secure. His Game 4 performance shows he’s not done.