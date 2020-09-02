“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife, Nancy Seaver, and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement Wednesday issued by the Mets. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

A right-hander who earned the nickname “Tom Terrific,” Seaver was arguably MLB’s greatest pitcher during his years with the Mets, which began in 1967 and ended in 1977 with a midseason trade to the Cincinnati Reds that fans in New York lament to this day. Seaver would go on to also pitch for the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox, and he ended his career with an ERA of 2.86, a 311-205 record, three Cy Young Awards and 12 all-star nods.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Mets Legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver,” Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “Tom was nicknamed ‘The Franchise’ and ‘Tom Terrific’ because of how valuable he truly was to our organization and our loyal fans, as his #41 was the first player number retired by the organization in 1988. He was simply the greatest Mets player of all-time and among the best to ever play the game which culminated with his near unanimous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

“Beyond the multitude of awards, records, accolades, World Series Championship, All-Star appearances, and just overall brilliance,” the Wilpons continued, “we will always remember Tom for his passion and devotion to his family, the game of baseball, and his vineyard.”

Seaver was elected to the Hall with 98.84 percent of the vote, a record at the time that stood until Ken Griffey Jr. got 99.32 percent in 2016. Mariano Rivera became the first unanimously elected inductee in 2019, and Seaver sits fourth on the list after Derek Jeter got 99.74 percent in 2020.

Jane Forbes Clark, the chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said that Seaver’s life “exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship — the ideals of a Hall of Fame career.”

Seaver’s 3,640 strikeouts rank him sixth all-time and, in the realm of advanced statistics, his mark of 56.4 in Win Probability Added, is also sixth in MLB annals. His arrival with the Mets helped transform the club — eventually — from one of the league’s most notoriously bumbling outfits to a formidable squad that won a stunning title in 1969 and got back to the World Series in 1973.

Seaver’s 78.8 Wins Above Replacement figure makes a strong argument for him as the greatest Met ever, as the team’s second-highest figure is David Wright’s mark of 49.2. Mike Piazza, in 14th place on that list with a 24.6 WAR, said last year that Seaver “will always be the heart and soul of the Mets, the standard which all Mets aspire to.”

Seaver’s family announced in 2019 that he was diagnosed with dementia and had retired from public life. A native of Northern California who reveled in his contributions to that region’s thriving wine industry, he reportedly spent his final years in Calistoga, Calif.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers of all-time,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans — a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life.