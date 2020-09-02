AD

“What saddens me most about this ordeal is that the only reason I am getting the justice I deserve in this moment is because of my success,” Ujiri said in a statement at the time. “Because I’m the President of an NBA team, I had access to resources that ensured I could demand and fight for my justice. So many of my brothers and sisters haven’t had, don’t have, and won’t have the same access to resources that assured my justice. And that’s why Black Lives Matter.”

In the filing Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in Oakland, Strickland countered that Ujiri did not display the proper credentials and that security personnel had been reminded to keep unauthorized people from the court. The filing alleged that the video in Ujiri's counterclaim “did not reveal any new information,” adding that the “defendants brought this motion to take advantage of the now pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices and to falsely allege racial animus and prejudicial bias is the reason for Plaintiff Alan Strickland’s conduct on the date of the incident.”

Ujiri said he had an all-access credential and video shows him beginning to pull credentials from his jacket pocket as he tried to move past Strickland, whose Tuesday filing notes, “these NBA security protocols and communications unequivocally state that at the sound of the end-of-game buzzer, all previously issued credentials were rendered invalid to access the floor. The photographic evidence submitted herein, and Masai Ujiri’s own written discovery responses from this case, show that Ujiri did not have the required credentials to access the basketball court when he attempted to rush past Deputy Strickland to get to the floor.”

In the filing, Strickland contends that Ujiri struck him in the face, causing the injury for which he and his wife are suing Ujiri; the Raptors and their parent company, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment; and the NBA.

“Due to Mr. Ujiri’s evasive behavior and his refusal to stop and present his credentials, Mr. Strickland had no alternative but to physically stop Mr. Ujiri,” the filing said. “Mr. Strickland pushed Mr. Ujiri backward with an openhanded push using both hands to Mr. Ujiri’s chest. Mr. Ujiri once again ignored Mr. Strickland’s commands to return and present credentials and again tried to circumvent Mr. Strickland by walking past him. Once again, Mr. Strickland had no alternative but to physically stop Mr. Ujiri. Mr. Strickland pushed Mr. Ujiri backward with an openhanded push using both hands to Mr. Ujiri’s chest.”

Warriors President Rick Welts apologized to Ujiri last month, tweeting, “To my personal and professional friend Masai Ujiri, I am heartbroken seeing the video of what should have been the happiest professional moment of your life. It’s hard to watch and to know all that swirled around you in the aftermath.