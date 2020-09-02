“I didn’t play that bad,” Pliskova said. “Maybe you saw different match. I thought she played great tennis in the first set. She was just playing super aggressive, going for her shots. I maybe didn’t play my best. I didn’t serve that great, especially early in the match. But that’s how it is sometimes. I’m not a robot, so I don’t have to play every day amazing.”

Garcia advanced to face No. 28 seed Jennifer Brady, who was part of a rush of American women who moved on to the third round. Ann Li upset countrywoman Alison Riske, 6-0, 6-3, and Shelby Rogers took down No. 11 seed Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-1.

AD

AD

Osaka’s match was as routine as Pliskova’s was surprising. The 2018 U.S. Open champion committed just 11 unforced errors against the big-hitting Giorgi in a match that took just 70 minutes and ended with a surprise Zoom call on-court from Osaka’s mother, who held up a poster of emoji that Osaka later deciphered on ESPN.

“She’s saying, the first one is, ‘Good job,’ and then the second one is, ‘Don’t do Instagram and Twitter and instead go to sleep,’” Osaka said. “And then the third one is, ‘Drink green juice and get some rest,’ and then the fourth one is, ‘I love you.’”

The former world No. 1′s toughest competition in her section of the draw may now be her own body -- she played with heavy taping on her left leg for a hamstring injury that forced her to pull out of the Western & Southern Open last week.

AD

AD

In the men’s tournament, things were more routine.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic defeated Brit Kyle Edmund in four sets during the intense humidity of the afternoon — Edmund sweated through multiple pairs of shoes — and No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev defeated former Virginia player Brandon Nakashima, 7-5, 6-7 (10-8), 6-3, 6-1.

“There were some ups and downs throughout the match, but it was over three hours, a tough opponent, a tough test. I mean, this is something that can happen obviously. You drop a set,” Djokovic said after the 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win. “I”m actually glad I did drop a set and got tested the way I did today against Kyle. I expected it to be a tough, tough task. I’m really glad having an early kind of tough match in the tournament because it kind of serves me better I think for the rest of the tournament.”