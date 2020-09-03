Then bundle that into another loss, a bullpen stumble, a game that ended with the Philadelphia Phillies on top, 6-5, and the Nationals spiraling deeper into last place.

The losing streak is up to six. The blame has reached another player, with reliever Will Harris loading the bases in the eighth before a slim lead slipped away. Manager Dave Martinez had to insert closer Daniel Hudson with five outs left. Hudson yielded a tapped grounder that scored the tying run. And soon, in extra innings, the Nationals left their automatic runner on third before the Phillies scored theirs to win it.

Alec Bohm sealed the four-game sweep when he lofted a sacrifice fly against Sean Doolittle. J.T. Realmuto slid in headfirst ahead of Victor Robles's bouncing throw. The Nationals fell to 12-23 with 25 games left to play.

"It's one of those losses where you scratch your head," Martinez said, nodding to how Bohm's game-winning flyout looked too soft to score Realmuto off the bat. "Just have to forget about it and come back tomorrow."

The first inning was a snapshot of their issues. In the top half, Trea Turner reached second with two outs. To that point, the Nationals had not scored in 18 innings. They were 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position since the series began. And once Asdrúbal Cabrera struck out, swinging through Zach Elfin's sinker, the offensive ineptitude showed no signs of abating.

Then, in the bottom half, Aníbal Sánchez should have been finished at nine breezy pitches. But Victor Robles couldn't make a play on Bryce Harper's pop up to shallow center. Two runs scored once Brock Holt couldn't handle a scorched grounder. Sánchez's pitch count shot up to 25 by the end of the extended inning. But in a shift of recent routine, Washington pushed back.

In the third, at risk of wasting another chance, Turner stepped in with two outs and rookie Luis García on second. That's when Turner rocked a two-strike sinker to the wall in right-center, and Roman Quinn leaped to make a miracle grab. He couldn't. The ball struck at an odd angle and rolled to the empty grass between Quinn and left fielder Jay Bruce.

García, running on contact, scored as Turner chugged around second. With his speed, and the ball still stuck in no man's land, third base coach Chip Hale waved Turner home. The shortstop slid in headfirst, caking himself in dust, and the plate umpire yelled "Safe!" into an empty stadium. Turner clenched two fists and spread his arms, looking as if he'd just sacked a quarterback. The bench lit up, laughing, players and coaches banging the nearest surface with their hands and helmets.

"I was watching the ball, and felt like I had a chance and was going to go kind of regardless of if Chip sent me or not," Turner said of his first-career inside-the-park home run. "Then I saw him waving me so I just continued through."

There'd been very few smiles in the Nationals' dugout this week. Now it was filled with them, all because Turner kept stretching his hot streak. The Phillies nudged back ahead with two runs off Sánchez. They came on a homer from Rhys Hoskins and, after Sánchez made an error, an RBI double from Gregorius. The Nationals pushed back again, once Turner and Juan Soto brought García and Robles in the fifth.

Then Taylor broke the tie with a solo shot off reliever David Phelps in the seventh. He'd subbed into right field and the leadoff spot once Adam Eaton exited in the fifth with a sore right knee. His first at-bat was against Phelps, and ended with a middle-middle fastball parked over the left-center fence.

The Nationals could finally hand a lead to their back-end relievers. They just couldn't hold it. Wander Suero, Kyle Finnegan and Tanner Rainey covered 3 ⅔ scoreless innings after Sánchez was pulled with one out in the fourth .But Harris loaded the bases in the eighth, including a walk to Bruce, before Hudson jogged in from the bullpen. Martinez wasn't taking any chances.

"Me not doing my job tonight is the difference in the game," Harris said. "The guys that came in before me and after me all threw the ball very well."

Hudson induced a soft grounder that scored a runner. Next, with the score tied, he got a pop-up to keep the Phillies from inching back ahead. The game reached extras after Hudson retired the side in order in the ninth. The Nationals had a handful of chances in the top of the 10th. Two runners were on after Philadelphia intentionally walked Soto, setting up a matchup between reliever Blake Parker and Cabrera. Parker struck him out looking. And after Parker walked Kurt Suzuki to load the bases, Holt dribbled a soft groundout to first.