“It’s a full picture. There’s always things that you can work on with everything. But for me, the biggest aspect was getting him into really good shape,” Ferreira said in a recent phone interview. “He’s got to be able to go full speed.”

The extra legwork paid off Thursday in New York when he outlasted the Australian roadrunner John Millman for the first five-set win of his career at the U.S. Open. The 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory launched him into the third round of a Grand Slam for just the second time after reaching the same stage at Wimbledon in 2018. Adding to its weight is the fact that he spent a good part of July recovering from the novel coronavirus.

It wasn’t a straightforward win — he converted just six of 15 break points, a few of which came at critical junctures that would’ve cut the match time down from nearly four hours — but Thursday’s victory is such a milestone that the precision of Tiafoe’s tennis seems secondary. The 82nd ranked player in the world, he displayed a sense of timing within the match and a mental fortitude he hadn’t previously demonstrated at Grand Slams.

Both were crucial against Millman, the veteran who upset Roger Federer in a late-night stunner in New York two years ago.

Facing Millman, ranked 43rd, can feel like playing against a backboard, and both his previous matches against Tiafoe — a pair of wins — went long. He mixed tireless defense with 14 aces Thursday and can nearly match Tiafoe for power. Millman just barely edged his opponent with 15 winners to Tiafoe’s 11, low numbers that indicated impressive court coverage from both parties.

In the fifth set, Tiafoe looked tired — he had called the trainer out earlier in the match to work on what appeared to be a shoulder issue — but he kept his feet moving and spirits high. When he won the first break point of the set to take a 4-3 lead after a long rally in which the pair traded cannon-like forehands, he held up his fist as if he had won the match.

Tiafoe smelled blood. He held serve at 4-3 and cruised from there.

“I told Wayne I’m going to go dumb, I’m going to put balls to the wall and see what happens,” Tiafoe said on court afterward, sporting a face mask with “Black Lives Matter” printed in white lettering. “If you don’t bring it, [Millman is] definitely going to chop you up. … Stayed with it, stayed with it. I know I can get some big shots in big moments. I don’t have to play unbelievable to win tennis matches, I just have to compete.”

The Marylander will face Márton Fucsovics in the third round. The Hungarian, ranked No. 66, upset No. 13 seed Grigor Dimitrov in five sets. Fucsovics owns a 2-0 record against Tiafoe, including a three-set win in Qatar earlier this year.

Elsewhere around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, another American man joined Tiafoe in the third round. Wildcard J.J. Wolf beat the Spaniard Robert Carballes Baena, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3, and could face last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev next. The No. 2 seed on the men’s side, Dominic Thiem, moved on with a straight-sets win over Sumit Nagal of India.

Past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens also advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Olga Govortsova and could face a compelling matchup against six-time champion Serena Williams on Saturday. (Williams played late Thursday.) No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin, the reigning Australian Open champion, beat the Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in 81 minutes.