Houston responded to that latest exit by trading Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook. The Thunder won the trade by picking up extra draft assets and shedding the final year of Westbrook’s five-year, $205 million extension, but the Rockets gave Harden a chance to remain in the title hunt, team up with his childhood friend and be free of Paul’s domineering presence. When fit issues popped up midseason, the Rockets retooled their roster to go all-in on small ball and create even more offensive space for Harden and Westbrook. Those risky and expensive moves only upped the pressure on Harden to deliver in these playoffs.

Catering to Harden has made Houston one of the NBA’s most consistent winners with eight straight playoff appearances, but it has often left the franchise dangling in his hands without capable backup plans when he has faltered. That’s where the Rockets found themselves again Wednesday night during Game 7 of a first-round series against the Thunder, overleveraged and flailing as Harden hit just 4 of 15 shots for 17 points and said he “played like s---” offensively. Paul seemed poised for a score-settling upset.

Then Harden sealed a 104-102 win with a defensive stand that saved the Rockets’ season. Derided for years for his inattentiveness and low energy on defense, Harden raced from the paint to the three-point arc and extended his left hand to block a potential game-winning jumper by Thunder rookie Luguentz Dort with less than five seconds left. Harden celebrated the twist of fate by turning to the small crowd gathered at Adventhealth Arena inside the NBA’s Disney World bubble and screaming while flexing his biceps.

“I’ve been locked in all year long trying to be better on that side of the ball,” Harden said. “It’s cool to get 40 or 50 points or shoot the ball extremely well, obviously we all want to do that. To get recognition and for it to pay off when it counts on the defensive end, it shows that I’ve been engaged. I just tried to make a play on the ball and I got the block. It was one of those nights offensively, and I wanted to change the game defensively. I think I did that.”

The block helped send the Rockets to a second-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is set to open Friday, but more importantly it prevented what would have been a humiliating first-round exit. A storm of criticism was coming if Oklahoma City had found a way to win: Harden was nonexistent for long stretches of Game 7; Westbrook had struggled with turnovers in Game 6 and missed a number of clutch layups in Game 7; and Paul had masterfully guided the Thunder throughout the series.

With a loss, Houston would have regressed for the second straight season and Coach Mike D’Antoni would have entered the offseason without a contract. General Manager Daryl Morey, who found himself in hot water last October for triggering an international incident with the Chinese government by tweeting his support of protesters in Hong Kong, would have had to answer for the Westbrook trade and for the wider strategy of rigidly orienting the offense around Harden. Owner Tilman Fertitta, a restaurateur who has been open about his financial difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, would have had to weigh another roster overhaul.

Instead, Harden kicked those anxieties down the road in unexpected fashion with the signature defensive play of his 11-year career. A relieved Morey made a point to celebrate the highlight by interrupting Harden’s postgame news conference for a hug, and Westbrook seized on the moment to attempt to set the record straight on Harden’s battered reputation.

“James has been playing defense,” said Westbrook, who scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win. “I think if the media actually looked at the numbers, you’d get your answers. [There’s] this notion in the past where he would lose his man or do different things. He’s improved, not just this year. It gets overlooked because he’s such an exceptional offensive player. You guys say he can’t play defense, but that’s not true. I think he led the league in total steals. Deflections he’s around [the top]. Defensive net rating, whatever that s--- is that you guys use, he’s up there.”

The Rockets savored their Game 7 nail-biter because they had blown leads in their three losses to the Thunder. D’Antoni saluted his team’s willpower and togetherness down the stretch, and he hoped that there would be a carry-over effect against the top-seeded Lakers.

“The Lakers are obviously a great team,” D’Antoni said. “It should be a great series. It would be nice to have two or three days to rest but our guys will be okay. We know it’s going to be really hard. We’re trying to build [momentum] on defense and that’s what it’s going to take against the Lakers.”

The Rockets had some success against the Lakers this season, winning two out of three meetings by finding ways to force the stylistic and size mismatches in their favor. On Feb. 6, Westbrook keyed a victory by scoring 41 points and making L.A. look a step slow.

For Houston to reach the conference finals, it will need both of its star guards to operate more comfortably and consistently on offense than they did against Oklahoma City. Harden’s defensive commitment will also be tested by the Lakers’ big lineups, which utilize traditional centers. He will likely see some time against LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two athletic and imposing forwards who present far bigger physical challenges than anyone on the Thunder’s roster.

But finding a way to deal with James and Davis is more appealing the alternative: facing questions about D’Antoni’s future, speculation about roster shake-ups and hearing another round of criticism for coming up short in the playoffs. Harden understood his predicament better than anyone, and he quoted “Double Up” by rapper Nipsey Hussle when asked what was going through his mind after his narrative-wrecking block.

“Never let a hard time humble us,” he said.