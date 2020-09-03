For LeBron James and the Lakers, that meant cashing in a horde of young prospects, including most improved player Brandon Ingram, and draft assets to acquire forward Anthony Davis. The James-Davis pairing fit like a glove all season, lifting the Lakers out of the lottery to the West’s top seed and No. 3-ranked defense. In the bubble, Los Angeles coasted through its early games to finish the regular season with a 52-19 record before flipping a switch during its first-round series to eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers in five games.

The road has been rockier for James Harden and the Rockets, who sent Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook amid reports of locker room tension. Harden and Westbrook struck a fairly good offensive balance during the regular season, but Houston’s inconsistent play led General Manager Daryl Morey to pursue a radical small ball approach by trading center Clint Capela at the deadline.

Other hurdles emerged in the bubble: Harden was late arriving to Florida for undisclosed reasons, and Westbrook tested positive for the novel coronavirus and then suffered a quadriceps injury that kept him out of the start of the playoffs. The Rockets (44-28) finished the regular season as the fourth seed, and then barely survived against Paul’s Thunder in the first round, with Harden and Westbrook both struggling at times as the seven-game series wore on.

Los Angeles enters with a major rest advantage, as it has played once over the past 10 days and has had five straight off days before Game 1. Meanwhile, Houston will play less than 48 hours after Harden sealed its victory over Oklahoma City with a season-saving block in the closing seconds of Game 7.

Still, this showdown will be decided by the four superstars whose unions made waves last summer and presented matchup problems all season. Here’s a look at what’s at stake for each of them as they vie for a spot in the Western Conference finals.

LeBron James: The four-time MVP is always playing against both his opponent on the court and against history. Beating the Rockets would take him one step closer to the fourth title of his career, narrowing the gap on Michael Jordan’s six and delivering on the massive hype that surrounded his 2018 move to Los Angeles. James has referred to the bubble experience as “the toughest championship run for me” in light of the breaks from routine and the many off-court rules and regulations governing life at Disney World. Surviving three months to prevail here — especially if he were able to beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in the West finals — would be a jewel to place alongside his memorable 2016 Finals comeback with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Falling to Houston would carry steep consequences. A second-round exit would likely mark the end of his reign as the consensus best player in basketball, and it would raise doubts about whether the 35-year-old forward had squandered his last, best chance at a title. James and Harden have not dueled in the playoffs since the 2012 Finals, when James captured his first title over a Thunder team that still brought a younger Harden off the bench. James enters the series playing well, averaging 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists against the Blazers despite not really needing to extend his minutes to win the series.

Anthony Davis: The 27-year-old Davis, who forced his way to the Lakers by publicly requesting a trade, should be the fulcrum of this series. At 6-foot-10 with an endless wingspan, he will tower over the Rockets’ starting lineup, which does not include a player taller than 6-7. Houston’s undersized front line will try to muscle him away from the basket and encourage him to play on the perimeter, but Davis has the shooting ability and mobility to score from virtually anywhere in a half-court setting. On the other end, Davis’s versatility and comfort defending in space will be put to the test by Houston’s spread offense, which seeks to keep five perimeter threats on the court at all time.

Los Angeles has looked mortal in the bubble when Davis has struggled, like when he was held to fewer than 10 points in regular season losses to the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. But when Davis has been on, like his 43-point explosion to close out the Blazers, the Lakers have looked like a team that can overwhelm the rest of the field. Davis is seeking the first trip to the conference finals of his eight-year career, and to state his case as the NBA’s premier big man.

James Harden: At 31, Harden has won every individual award, set gobs of scoring records and led the Rockets to the conference finals twice. Yet he’s still missing the validation that superstars covet: He hasn’t won a title or even cultivated a reputation as a reliable postseason performer. Much of the criticism he faces focuses on a few spectacular failures and ignores dozens of strong playoff performances, but his inability to get past Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors delighted his skeptics.

Upsetting the Lakers and besting James would be a signature head-to-head victory for Harden, and it would give him his clearest path to the Finals during his Houston tenure. Harden enters the series with some positive momentum thanks to his Game 7 defensive heroics, but he shot just 31 percent from three-point range against the Thunder and struggled badly to score in the closeout win. If he doesn’t find a way to rediscover and maintain a good shooting rhythm, the Rockets will have serious trouble cracking the Lakers’ stout defense.

Russell Westbrook: It’s fair to call Westbrook, 31, the X-factor for Houston. His explosive playing style and ability to get out in transition were central to the Rockets’ late-season push, and his relentless attacks on the paint posed problems for the Lakers during a Feb. 6 meeting. Westbrook’s 41 points that night provided a blueprint for how Houston might win this series. If the Rockets’ guards can take advantage of bigger and slower defenders, the Lakers will have to adjust away from their preferred lineups, which include a traditional center. Trying to beat the Rockets at their own game is no easy task.

Hanging on to beat the Thunder was especially sweet for Westbrook, who sidestepped second-guessing of last summer’s trade, got revenge against his former team and advanced out of the first round for the first time in four years all in one fell swoop. For Westbrook, a trip to the West finals would be his first since 2016, when the Thunder gave up a 3-1 lead to the Warriors in heartbreaking fashion. It’s been a long road back to meaningful basketball for Westbrook, whose inefficiency and erratic decision-making led to early postseason exits the last three years.