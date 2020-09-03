The Buccaneers signed Brady, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the New England Patriots, in free agency in March. They later added former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to an offensive mix that also includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Now Brady has a potential centerpiece runner at his disposal as he tries to make the Buccaneers a legitimate NFC contender during a season in which the Super Bowl is to be played in Tampa. Fournette had a career-best 1,152 rushing yards last season. He ran for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with Jacksonville after being selected with the fourth overall choice in the 2017 NFL draft.

Fournette wore out his welcome in Jacksonville even with last season’s production, and the Jaguars failed in their attempts to trade him before releasing him Monday. He was not claimed on waivers, making him a free agent. The Patriots also were reported to have been interested.

The Jaguars signaled their lack of commitment to Fournette in May when they declined to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. Fournette was suspended for one game by the NFL in November 2018 for an on-field altercation with Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson. Fournette reportedly has filed a grievance seeking to regain more than $4.1 million in previously guaranteed salary voided by the Jaguars after his suspension.