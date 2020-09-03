The measures announced Thursday also include the possibility of NFL stadiums being used as polling centers, as Goodell mentioned Tuesday, and a pledge for the league and union to work together to support college educations for the children of victims of police violence.

AD

AD

“We are proud of our current and former players for the extraordinary work that they do in our communities,” the NFL and NFLPA said in Thursday’s statement. “Club-owners and employees are proud to support and work alongside the players to make our country better, fairer, and more equal.”

According to the announcement, all NFL, NFLPA and team facilities will be closed Nov. 3 “to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote.” The league previously launched an initiative to encourage voter participation.

Players in several sports have mentioned their desire to see teams and owners use their influence to bring about changes related to police conduct. The NFL and NFLPA said in Thursday’s statement that teams and owners “will facilitate meetings … with state and local elected officials and leaders of law enforcement, to discuss steps that can be taken to reduce conflict and improve relations between law enforcement and members of the community.”

AD

AD

Several NFL teams canceled practices in the aftermath of the police shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, as he entered his car with his children inside.

“The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs and fans,” Goodell said Tuesday. “Confronting systemic racism with tangible and productive steps is absolutely essential. We will not relent in our work. We will redouble our efforts to be catalysts for the urgent and sustainable change that our society and communities so desperately need. I’m so proud of everyone across our league and others who have taken a stand using their voices and platforms to continue to shine a spotlight on things that must change.”

Player protests led to games being postponed in other leagues. With the NFL season scheduled to begin next Thursday, some players have spoken of the possibility of sitting out games but it is not clear whether that will occur.

AD

AD

“They all have a choice, an individual choice and right to either sit out or protest, however one would characterize it,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said Tuesday.

The league and union said Thursday the NFL will have an hour-long show on NBC next Wednesday, on the eve of the season-opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, to provide “a platform for our players and allies to discuss the work that we are doing together to advance social justice and equality.” The NFL and NFLPA said they also will sponsor nonpartisan education programs for players and staffers on registration and absentee voting and will continue to encourage voter participation in communities.

“These commitments are part of a continuing effort and build on the exceptional work of players and clubs over the past several years,” the NFL and NFLPA said.