Nash, 46, was one of the most decorated point guards in league history, hailed for his unselfish leadership, brilliant vision, constant movement and efficient shooting. As an eight-time all-star, seven-time all-NBA selection and five-time assist leader, he directed the Phoenix Suns through multiple deep playoff trips before chronic back problems forced him to retire in 2015 without a ring.

“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement. “I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”

In retirement, Nash worked as a soccer commentator and as a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors under Steve Kerr. Like Kerr, Nash is known for his upbeat personality, excellent communication skills and ruthless competitive nature. Like Kerr before him, he will step into his first NBA head coaching job with a talented roster and sky-high expectations.

During his time with the Warriors, Nash forged a relationship with Durant. In a 2019 article about Durant’s decision to leave Golden State for Brooklyn, Nash told ESPN.com that he sensed Durant was “not fulfilled” after winning his first title with the Warriors because he “thought a championship would change everything and found out it doesn’t.”

Nash’s chief job in Brooklyn will be to help Durant, who hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles’ during the 2019 Finals, and Irving, who missed the 2020 playoffs with a shoulder injury, find fulfillment on and off the court. Nash should be able to relate to both players given his own lengthy injury history, and they all share a similar philosophical approach to the sport, prioritizing free-flowing, creative and instinctive play. His lighter demeanor should mark a sharp contrast from Atkinson’s strict and regimented approach.

There will be challenges. Durant’s final year with the Warriors was engulfed by free agency rumors and mood swings, while Irving made waves this season by suggesting the Nets would be overhauling their roster.

In addition to the two stars, Nash inherits a team with a young core that proved to be surprisingly competitive in the bubble, claiming the East’s seven seed before getting swept out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn will surely spend the summer sorting through which of its pieces fit best alongside the 31-year-old Durant and the 28-year-old Irving, and which are expendable once the two superstars are finally back on the court.

Rumors linked the Nets with interest in other candidates like Vaughn, ESPN commentator Mark Jackson and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue. Yet Nets General Manager Sean Marks passed over those three candidates, all of whom had prior NBA coaching experience, to roll the dice with Nash.

“In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players,” Marks said in a statement. “One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players toward a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league.”