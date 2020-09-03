The junior finished with 33 tackles and had a season-high seven in a 39-30 win against visiting Virginia Tech, allowing the Cavaliers to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup that had belonged to their contentious instate rival for 15 consecutive years.

“Aaron Faumui has chosen not to play this year,” Mendenhall said Thursday morning during a Zoom call with local media. “So when you have experienced players that have started games and contributed at a high level, and they’re not with you, much like they would be lost to an injury, certainly that’s difficult.”

The Cavaliers do have reinforcements along the defensive line, most notably redshirt senior Adeeb Atariwa, a graduate transfer from James Madison. The Sterling, Va., native who played high school football at Dominion started 15 games last season at defensive tackle with 52 tackles (13 for loss) and one and a half sacks.

Mendenhall also indicated defensive end Ben Smiley is with the team again. The redshirt freshman missed all of training camp and had planned to opt out before reconsidering and, according to Mendenhall, is in the quarantine process amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“So Ben Smiley is back and has some initial quarantine work to do,” Mendenhall said. “And we’re thrilled, so happy about that.”

Dixon, meantime, appeared in nine games last season as a freshman, mostly on special teams. He was a Washington Post All-Met second-team selection with the Warriors and had been in the mix to add depth to a secondary riddled with injuries last season.

The Cavaliers added depth in the defensive backfield well before Dixon’s decision with the arrival of D’Angelo Amos. The safety is another graduate transfer from James Madison, which announced it would not be playing football in the fall because of the outbreak.

Amos also left his mark with the Dukes on special teams, amassing 1,259 career punt return yards. He returned five punts for touchdowns over his career and was named all-CAA last year in helping James Madison advance to the Football Championship Subdivision title game.

Sophomore running back Mike Hollins and redshirt freshman Dorien Goddard are the other Cavaliers opting opt.

Hollins appeared in 12 games last season, carrying 21 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns. His absence leaves Virginia with two scholarship running backs (Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson) as transfer Ronnie Walker awaits a decision from the NCAA on an appeal for his waiver for immediate eligibility.

Goddard was one of 17 non-redshirt freshmen to play for the Cavaliers last season, mostly on special teams. He appeared in four games, which under new NCAA rules allows him to retain his redshirt.

“What normal plans look like is out the window,” Mendenhall said. “It’s a constant state of readiness. You have to adapt every single day, so the energy expenditure, not necessarily just on the physical part but the mental part, it feels different, and the we haven’t even started the season yet.”

The Cavaliers are scheduled to open Sept. 19 against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, although the team is bracing for another challenge well before kickoff, with the arrival of students back to the grounds for move-in days at residence housing and the start of in-person learning.

Players had been insulated in their practice “bubble” since being permitted to come back to campus in July for voluntary workouts.

“The intermingling, which happens in class, which happens in dining halls, it happens just in daily interaction, that’s at a much higher level now in terms of possibilities of exposure,” Mendenhall said. “Which means, then, it is the absolute test, much like going from practice to a game.

“We’ll see if our habits hold.”