His exit, coupled with the earlier release of Derrius Guice, has all but overhauled the team’s rushing corps. Leading the group now is a pair of receiver converts in Gibson and free agent acquisition J.D. McKissic. The team also has Peyton Barber, a former undrafted back who played the last four seasons in Tampa, and Bryce Love, a second-year back out of Stanford who spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Coach Ron Rivera stressed at the outset of camp that the team sought versatility across the board, from the offensive line to the defensive backs.

“I think the thing that helps is it improves your depth is what it really does,” Rivera said. “ … Running back is another instance — again, a guy that cannot just play running back, he can go out into the slot, he can go out as a wideout. That gives you some versatility in terms of play calling.”

As Rivera has sought to leave his imprint and improve the team’s culture, he often pointed to Peterson and veteran linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. as the leaders of the team. Following one training camp practice, Rivera lit into his players after they failed to give the effort he was looking for and called out both veterans as players who “do it the right way.”

Rivera often referred to Peterson as a tone-setter for Washington’s young offense and the team as a whole. But his place within the offense became murky as Gibson emerged.

Peterson, who was entering his 14th NFL season and the last on his contract with Washington, has no intention of retiring, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The veteran back indicated as much when he told reporters two weeks ago that he’d like to tack on another two, maybe even five, years to his career.

“I turn people into believers,” he said at the time. “Even more so than that, show these young guys or guys that are five, six, seven, eight years in that if we take care of our bodies, we do the right things, we can have an outstanding career as well. Especially when you talk about the running back position because they like to kind of put us in this box of four or five years and then, typically you’re out. To have a really successful — what people will look at as really successful, seven or eight years in the NFL, why not 15? Why not 18 years? It’s just me playing my role and trying to inspire our next generation.”

Peterson totaled 1,940 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) in his two years with Washington to rank 11th among running backs in that span. He sits at No. 5 in the NFL with a career 14,216 rushing yards, needing only 1,132 to leap to third place, behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Among players with at least 2,500 career carries, Peterson’s rushing average of 4.68 yards is second all-time, behind Barry Sanders’ 4.99 yards.

Washington exercised his 2020 contract option earlier in the year. By releasing him now, the team saves roughly $2.5 million in salary-cap space, according to OvertheCap.com.