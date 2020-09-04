Jones’s star quarterback seems to have other ideas.

Dak Prescott wants to leave it up to individual Cowboys players to decide what they want to do during the anthem, with the understanding that they will be supported in their choices.

“That’s what this country is about, the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself,” Prescott said recently (via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram), when asked about that possibility. “ … If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do, is express ourselves individually but love and support one another collectively.”

Jones did not immediately respond to Prescott’s comments, but first-year Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that his quarterback’s position is “what’s best for all of us.”

“I think the individuality of expressing yourself is part of that decision,” said the 56-year-old McCarthy (via ESPN). “I saw Dak’s comments this morning and I think he expressed it very well. I thought he hit the nail right on the head, and that’s the way we’ll move forward.”

In 2017, a year after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the anthem and inspired others to stage similar demonstrations, NFL players reacted en masse to strong criticism by President Trump. Scores of players took a knee and/or linked arms before numerous games during a September weekend, and Jones and the Cowboys followed suit in their own way by kneeling before the anthem and then rising and locking arms during it.

“Our players wanted to make a statement about unity and we wanted to make a statement about equality,” Jones said at the time. However, within two weeks he pushed a much harder line, declaring, “If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.”

Since then, no Cowboys player has taken a knee during the anthem. But such protests have returned to prominence in the sports world in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police, and subsequent acts of police violence against Black men.

Prescott said via social media in June that he was “disgusted and unsettled” by Floyd’s death. He pledged to donate $1 million to “improve our police training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country.”

In August, weeks after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said his league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier” and encouraged “all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Jones acknowledged that the world had changed since 2017.

“That was then … this is now,” the Cowboys owner said. “We have had very, very sensitive times. … I have nothing to prove regarding my players and my support of our players. What I do want to show and want us all to be a part of is a word called grace.”

“I’m going to have grace regarding the people that are sensitive about our flag.”

Later in August, Jones indicated he wanted to come to a compromise with his players very much along the lines of the demonstration they staged in 2017, which involved kneeling as a team before but not during the anthem.

Prescott strongly suggested this week that he had other plans, or at least feels that he or any of his teammates should be allowed to act in accordance with their consciences.

The fifth-year quarterback added that his interpretation of Jones’s comments was that the owner would be supportive. Prescott told reporters he and other Cowboys “heard Mr. Jones talk about grace, and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do.”

If Jones wants to bench a player this season for kneeling during the anthem, he might meet some resistance in his locker room. He may not find much support in the NFL’s head office either.

“We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don’t intend to,” Goodell said last month. “And I will support them.”

“For you to force your opinion and your perceptions on somebody I think isn’t very important right now, it doesn’t matter,” said Prescott this week. “Right now, it’s about listening to the other man, having empathy for him and understanding where he may be coming from.”