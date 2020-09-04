After the Big Ten announced its schedule in early August, the Terps were set to kick off against Iowa this Saturday. The following week, the conference scrapped the season. The Pac-12 followed suit, while the other three major conferences plan to begin play in the coming weeks.

Since then, players and their parents have vocally criticized the decision, Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields pushed to play with a petition that received more than 300,000 signatures, eight Nebraska players sued the Big Ten, and President Trump advocated that the conference, which spans multiple states critical to his reelection campaign, returned to play as soon as possible.

The chaos, a product of the novel coronavirus pandemic, sent programs down paths of uncertainty. When the Big Ten postponed the season, the conference said it hoped to find opportunities for fall sport competitions later in the academic year. But coaches and athletic directors don’t know when that day will come, and their bosses — university presidents and chancellors — will ultimately make that decision.

At Maryland, anything that resembles a 2020 season will mark year two for Coach Michael Locksley, who was hired in December 2018 and tasked with rebuilding a program that has played in three bowl games in the last 10 years. Though it’s still early in his tenure, around 70 percent of Maryland’s scholarship players never played under the previous staff. The Terps’ roster is heavily lopsided with freshmen and sophomores who committed to play for Locksley.

The NCAA has attempted to reconcile the loss of a typical season by offering extra eligibility to all fall-sport athletes. While that’s seen as a fair solution, it also prompts questions about how programs will manage their rosters moving forward. Here is where Maryland’s program stands heading into the fall.

Eligibility relief

The NCAA’s Board of Directors approved the Division I Council’s recommendation that fall-sport athletes receive an extra season of eligibility and an additional year to use their eligibility. All athletes receive this relief, regardless of how many games they play this academic year. Typically, athletes have five years to use four seasons of eligibility, but now, they could play five seasons over six years.

The seniors who return for an extra season during the 2021-22 school year will not count toward the team’s scholarship limit, which is 85 scholarships for football. This means teams next season could have vastly different makeups. A program with many seniors on its roster this season could have more than 100 scholarship players on the roster in 2021.

Maryland falls at the lower end of that spectrum with only nine scholarship seniors on the roster. The Terps also have four senior walk-ons. Thirteen players is the second smallest group of seniors in the Big Ten.

Not all seniors will want to stay on campus another year. Even if they did, some schools couldn’t afford to support a larger squad.

“That creates another issue on campus from a fiscal standpoint,” Locksley said of eligibility relief after the Big Ten postponed the season. “Say you have 25 seniors graduating and you’re bringing in 25 guys, and the NCAA allows you to do both, so now we find ourselves in a situation where we possibly have 110 guys on scholarship, which financially, I don’t know if we’d be able to do that. There are still more questions than answers.”

When spring seasons were cut short because of the pandemic, the NCAA offered similar relief. They allowed schools to self-apply the eligibility waiver, which meant athletic departments could determine whether they’d let athletes return for an extra season. Some schools, including Wisconsin, did not let athletes take advantage of that additional season.

At Maryland, only a small number of spring-sport seniors returned this year. For instance, the Terrapins’ men’s and women’s lacrosse programs each only had one player stay on the team for the 2021 season.

The NCAA only noted that the football scholarship limit will not extend to these additional seniors during the 2021-22 academic year. After that, if the rules are applied to football in the same way as spring sports, teams will have to adhere to the usual 85-scholarship cap.

Schools do not specify which players are on scholarship, but using the lists of Maryland’s signing classes and social media announcements from athletes, it appears the Terps have 80 scholarship players on their roster. However, Maryland has on scholarship 20 juniors, 22 sophomores and 29 freshmen, along with 20 players already committed in the class of 2021.

Even though seniors using an extra season of eligibility do not count toward the limit next season, Maryland will still be well over the cap, so attrition — through transfers, early graduations or medical retirements — should be expected.

Returning to play

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are set to begin games soon and the College Football Playoff is still scheduled as planned, but the Big Ten hopes to play the 2020 season eventually. There’s no firm start date, and programs would likely need at least a month’s notice to adequately prepare.

Locksley said coaches in the Big Ten do not want any adjustment to the 2020 season to alter the fall 2021 season. But he said holding both seasons is “definitely feasible."

Multiple outlets have reported that beginning the season around Thanksgiving is one of the Big Ten’s options. Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, recently said holding competitions during the winter months when students are not on campus could provide a safer opportunity to play.

“I think when you’re looking at some of the conferences delaying their decisions, they're saying, 'Well, this is a time — November, December — when we can actually create more of this bubble [similar to] professional sports,” Hainline said during a media webinar. “So it's a very interesting concept. I think that's part of the discussions that's going on behind the scenes."

Trump spoke Tuesday with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, and both Trump and the conference called the conversation “productive.” Trump tweeted that he talked with Warren “about immediately starting up Big Ten football.” In a statement, the Big Ten said it plans to resume competition “at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

While coaches and athletic directors can advocate for certain return-to-play models, the decision lies with the university presidents and chancellors. That group of leaders voted 11-3 to postpone the season last month. Those people climbed to their current posts through a variety of academic fields. The University of Michigan’s president, Mark Schlissel, is a physician-scientist who has taught immunology courses. Others have expertise in areas such as economics and aerospace engineering.

Players who opted out

Six Maryland players decided to opt out of the fall season last month, including three starters: quarterback Josh Jackson, offensive lineman Johnny Jordan and offensive lineman Austin Fontaine. Defensive lineman Jalen Alexander, defensive back Vincent Flythe and linebacker TJ Kautai also chose to sit out.

They made that decision when the Big Ten planned to play a 10-game conference schedule. With the postponement, Maryland players are instead spending the fall on campus and attending noncontact practices, workouts and meetings.

Some of these players, Locksley said, were content with ending their football careers. (Before the Big Ten announced its postponement, Locksley said that Jackson, who transferred to Maryland as a graduate student before last season, had “probably played his last football.”)

When asked whether these players who opted out would have the ability to opt back in and potentially play in the winter, Locksley said Aug. 13: “The way I see it, whether we were playing a season or not, the guys that opted out chose to opt out [of] the preseason workouts, so that’s not an area that I’ve even thought about just yet. Obviously we’ll handle a lot of them on a case-by-case basis.”

A team spokesman said this week the staff hasn’t had discussions with players who opted out now that the circumstances for the fall have changed. The spokesman reiterated Locksley’s comment about those situations being handled on a case-by-case basis. It is unclear whether those athletes would be guaranteed the opportunity to return to team activities for the fall.

The NCAA requires that schools honor the scholarships of athletes who opt out and said that they should remain in good standing with their team. However, some athletes across the country have expressed concerns about what opting out could mean for their future in the program because of the power imbalance in college sports.

Early enrollees

At most programs, a few recruits arrive on campus in January to enroll for the spring semester. They have more time to prepare for their freshman season and participate in spring practices. With a postponed season, these players could possibly participate in games if they enroll early. Defensive lineman Marcus Bradley, one of the Terps’ best players in the class of 2021, plans to enroll early. Bradley said Wednesday his understanding is that he would be able to play in games that take place after he enrolls.

However, the Associated Press reported Thursday that West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons, the chair of the NCAA’s football oversight committee, said the committee will recommend to the Division I Council that these early enrollees should not be allowed to play during a spring football season.