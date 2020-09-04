“My shots were going in, so it’s a little easier to shoot every time when you see one go in,” Mitchell said. “From the start, we really pushed the tempo. We went back to playing how we were early in the season. A lot of easy looks. We had a lot of movement on offense. It shouldn’t be that way, but when we’re playing well on offense, usually our defense picks up as well and it did tonight.

“Tonight was fun. … Everybody was moving so it was easy to find people open.”

The Mystics’ starters struggled to score in a loss to the Storm on Wednesday, but that was not an issue against the Sky (11-8). Myisha Hines-Allen bounced back from a season-low two points to score 19 and grab 10 rebounds. Emma Meesseman added 15 points and five assists while Ariel Atkins finished with 13 points, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

“Oooohhh!” Hines-Allen exclaimed when asked about Mitchell. “When your point guard is on like that, and she was getting hyped, it was perfect. It was perfect.”

The Mystics came out strong, outscoring Chicago 32-21 in the first quarter. A 14-4 run in the period included baskets from seven different players, highlighted by a pair of fast-break layups off pretty assists from Mitchell that gave Washington a 28-16 lead. Mitchell had eight assists in the first quarter alone.

The second quarter was another story. The Mystics’ shooting cooled — they scored just two points in the first six minutes of the period — and the Sky rallied with a 10-2 run to get within three points. Washington led 45-40 at halftime after shooting 63.6 percent from the field in the first quarter, but just 33.3 percent in the second quarter.

“In the past, when we had lapses like that, we might have given up a little on ourselves a little bit,” Hines-Allen said.

The Mystics regained their poise after halftime, played stout defense and got timely baskets. Washington put the game away late in the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run highlighted by a pair of three-pointers from Atkins. Chicago never led and scored just 29 points in the entire second half.

Mitchell, who’s been playing through some foot pain, refused to come out of the game in the fourth quarter. She said it was finally fun to play again.

“We were just enjoying it out there” Mitchell said. “There was not a lot of games where we actually were having fun. Most of the games just feel like a struggle. … Hopefully this carries over. If we play like this, we can win more games and we definitely need to win the next game if we want to have a good chance at the playoffs.”

The Mystics face Dallas on Sunday afternoon in a game with enormous playoff implications. The Wings are 6-12 and have the inside track on the final playoff spot.

“Obviously, winning is thrilling for these guys,” Coach Mike Thibault said. “They worked so hard for it. … When we most needed to, our defense picked up in the second half.

“I just think they’re all sick of losing. We’ve had some close games while we were figuring it out, but tonight we got over the hump.”

Hines-Allen added, “It felt good, oh my God. After the game [Atkins] just took like a deep breath. … We’re just happy to win a game.”