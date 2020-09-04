We announced Aug. 10 that, irrespective of what other schools in Conference USA might do, we were postponing all fall sports. The conference has since announced it will play football this fall without ODU.

While the decision was made with all fall sports in mind, our fans will be most impacted by the loss of football.

We had been scheduled to open the season Friday night — at home, under the lights, in front of a national TV audience — against Wake Forest. It would have been the first game for head coach Ricky Rahne, whom we hired in December from Penn State — and one many of our fans had been anticipating.

We made our decision after consulting through the summer with medical experts, state and local officials and our head coaches. We concluded that we could not reasonably ask our student-athletes to compete this fall.

Our team doctors and other respected leaders were adamant: Collectively, they did not feel it was safe to play. The infection rate in our area was still high, and we were operating under guidelines that limited crowds to no more than 50. That meant our football team could not fully gather for preseason practice.

All of that made this an easy decision for us.

However, it wasn’t an easy message to deliver, because we also knew this would be painful news for many on and off campus.

The decision was well received by a majority of our student-athletes, but some were disappointed, and we understand why. Some student-athletes probably will never get back this season of competition and perhaps have played their last game for ODU.

Although we hope to play fall sports in the spring, there are no guarantees. And if there isn’t a spring season, some of our student-athletes will graduate and leave campus with no closure to their athletic careers.

That also happened this past spring, during the onset of the coronavirus, when the NCAA canceled all sports. Other than an online Zoom meeting, many athletes didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to their teammates.

Since then, we have seen little to indicate that things have dramatically improved. There is no vaccine. The virus has spread far more nationally this summer than anyone anticipated.

If it was a good decision to cancel sports in the spring, we believe it’s the same good decision now.

By the end of the week following our announcement, 11 of the 14 Division I schools in Virginia had canceled fall sports.

Conference USA is the most geographically diverse league in America, with 14 institutions in nine states across three time zones. Because of that diversity, schools are given more freedom than might be the case in other leagues.

While most of our decisions in Conference USA are made collectively, under pandemic conditions, league members have the ability to act independently. What is good for a university in El Paso may not be good for a university in Norfolk.

Naturally, some of our Conference USA colleagues were disappointed in our choice, but Commissioner Judy MacLeod supported our decision, and we are grateful for her strong yet flexible leadership.

Our discussions with medical experts and other community leaders were important, but so were our conversations with student-athletes. We felt a genuine sense of trepidation from many of them. They weren’t afraid of practicing or being around their teammates in locker rooms or on the field. But some were afraid of travel, of staying in hotels and perhaps competing against teams with coronavirus protocols over which we had no control.

This decision was personal for both of us because we live within blocks of the campus. We are surrounded by students and athletes in our neighborhood and interact with them daily. We knew the people this was going to affect.

When the Big Ten announced it would not play football this fall, it did so partly because of a study by a cardiologist who reported that nearly 15 percent of athletes who tested positive for the virus had been diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can have serious consequences.

We don’t know enough yet about covid-19 — and especially the long-term health ramifications — to risk our athletes’ short- or long-term health, as well as that of their parents and grandparents.

We were heartened the day of our announcement to see a message from Messiah deWeaver, our junior quarterback, who had transferred to Old Dominion from Michigan State and is working on his MBA.

“I appreciate you keeping our health and safety first,” he wrote to both of us.

That will always be a major priority here at ODU.