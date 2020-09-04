TV and streaming info

NOTE: The tournament starts on Friday instead of Thursday and ends Monday instead of Sunday. All times Eastern.

Friday and Saturday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3 p.m.-7 p.m., NBC.

Monday: Noon-1:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m., NBC.

Streaming on the PGA Tour’s online subscription service starts at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tiger Woods walking down the 18th hole at East Lake two years ago, an armada of delirious fans chasing after him, was one of the more memorable scenes in recent golf history. There was just one issue: Though Woods was about to win the tournament, Justin Rose had birdied the 18th hole earlier to secure the FedEx Cup title despite finishing in a tie for fourth at the event.

So to prevent another instance of two winners on the same day, the PGA Tour changed the rules last season. Whoever leads the FedEx Cup points standings entering the Tour Championship begins the tournament at 10 under par, with those behind him starting with scores on a staggered scale (No. 2 would start at 8 under, No. 3 at 7 under, etc., all the way down to the final five in the standings, who start at even par, 10 shots behind the leader). The player who finishes the tournament with the lowest score, incorporating those starting strokes, will win both the tournament and the FedEx Cup — plus the $15 million bonus check that comes with it.

Last year, Rory McIlroy began the tournament in fifth place at 5 under, five strokes behind pretournament leader Justin Thomas, but ended up 18 under on Monday for a four-stroke win over Xander Schauffele. (Thomas ended up in a tie for third.) It all worked out for the PGA Tour under the new system — McIlroy had the week’s lowest score even without the starting strokes applied — but there’s still a chance that the golfer who posts the best four-day number will not win the tournament.

Here’s how the leader board will look when the golfers tee off on Friday.

Rank Rank Golfer (Friday’s tee time in parentheses) Starting score 1 1 Dustin Johnson (2:20 p.m.) -10 2 2 Jon Rahm (2:20 p.m.) -8 3 3 Justin Thomas (2:10 p.m.) -7 4 4 Webb Simpson (2:10 p.m.) -6 5 5 Collin Morikawa (2 p.m.) -5 T-6 T-6 Daniel Berger (2 p.m.) -4 T-6 T-6 Harris English (1:50 p.m.) -4 T-6 T-6 Bryson DeChambeau (1:50 p.m.) -4 T-6 T-6 Sungjae Im (1:40 p.m.) -4 T-6 T-6 Hideki Matsuyama (1:40 p.m.) -4 T-11 T-11 Brendon Todd (1:30 p.m.) -3 T-11 T-11 Rory Mcilroy (1:30 p.m.) -3 T-11 T-11 Patrick Reed (1:20 p.m.) -3 T-11 T-11 Xander Schauffele (1:20 p.m.) -3 T-11 T-11 Sebastian Munoz (1:10 p.m.) -3 T-16 T-16 Lanto Griffin (1:10 p.m.) -2 T-16 T-16 Scottie Scheffler (1 p.m.) -2 T-16 T-16 Joaquin Niemann (1 p.m.) -2 T-16 T-16 Tyrrell Hatton (12:50 p.m.) -2 T-16 T-16 Tony Finau (12:50 p.m.) -2 T-21 T-21 Kevin Kisner (12:40 p.m.) -1 T-21 T-21 Abraham Ancer (12:40 p.m.) -1 T-21 T-21 Ryan Palmer (12:30 p.m.) -1 T-21 T-21 Kevin Na (12:30 p.m.) -1 T-21 T-21 Marc Leishman (12:20 p.m.) -1 T-26 T-26 Cameron Smith (12:20 p.m.) Even T-26 T-26 Viktor Hovland (12:10 p.m.) Even T-26 T-26 Mackenzie Hughes (12:10 p.m.) Even T-26 T-26 Cameron Champ (noon) Even T-26 T-26 Billy Horschel (noon) Even

As Bobby Jones’s home course, East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta certainly has a lot of history behind. While it features lore in abundance it’s never been seen as particularly difficult, though it plays harder than it did about 10 years ago thanks to redesigns. The fairways are narrow, so accuracy off the tee is important, and the Bermuda greens can run pretty quick, but the closing hole is a drama-free par 5 that ranked as the second-easiest hole on the course last year (only eight bogeys or worse).

The last four winners all finished between 11 under and 13 under for the tournament.

(All odds to win via DraftKings and include the starting strokes.)

Dustin Johnson (+200) and Jon Rahm (+300) are the favorites, for reasons that go beyond their 1-2 status on the pretournament leader board. Johnson has won twice since the PGA Tour’s return from its coronavirus hiatus, and his last three tournaments have resulted in a tie for second, a win and a second-place finish last week. That was to Rahm, whose bending 66-foot putt on the first extra hole at the BMW Championship — after Johnson dropped a 45-foot putt at No. 18 to force the playoff — gave him his second victory since the restart.

Down the board, don’t count out Webb Simpson (+1000), who previously has expressed his affinity for Ross-designed courses and has three top 10 finishes at East Lake. Simpson also made the perhaps-savvy decision to skip last week’s BMW Championship, which turned out to be a brutally tough test at Olympia Fields.

Other horses for courses include Xander Schauffele (+2500), who in the past three years at East Lake has a win (in 2017), a runner-up (2019) and a tie for seventh (2018); and Billy Horschel (+22500), who won the Tour Championship in 2014, finished second behind Woods in 2018 and also has a tie for seventh at East Lake on his résumé.

Even though he’s won this tournament twice in the past four years and has two other T-7 or better finishes since 2014, brand-new dad Rory McIlroy (+2500) hasn’t finished better than a tie for 11th since the PGA Tour’s restart.