Zverev, the fifth seed in New York, eventually defeated No. 32 seed Adrian Mannarino, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, in a third-round match Friday that began nearly three hours after its originally scheduled time. The reason for the delay, according to the players, was New York state health officials attempted to keep Mannarino from playing the match. The Frenchman is one of seven players living under extra restrictions during the tournament after it was determined that he could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus by Benoit Paire, another French player who tested positive Sunday and was withdrawn from the tournament.

Unlike Paire, the seven players who were possibly exposed were permitted to remain in the tournament and use its practice facilities as long as they took daily coronavirus tests, according to the Associated Press. Mannarino played three matches this week.

AD

AD

“I was actually ready to go on court, and the tour manager came to talk to me at this time. He explained to me the situation that State Department of Health took over the city, actually,” Mannarino said after the match. “The city allowed me to play with a new protocol on Sunday, and obviously the state took over this decision to say that I’ve been exposed to a positive case, obviously, so I should be quarantined in my room and not be able to go on the tennis court and play the match today.

“So they told me they were trying to contact some guys to see if this decision could be changed. … They told me, ‘Okay, we’ve decided to push your match not before 5.’ [Zverev] agreed, which was nice.”

“The Zverev-Mannarino match was delayed while a collaborative dialogue with health officials was conducted today,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement. “Communication with the players was ongoing during the afternoon to keep them updated at all times. Given the sensitivity of the medical issues involved, the USTA is not able to provide further details.”

AD

AD

Despite the organization’s assertions, whether the match would be played was initially unclear even to Zverev and Mannarino, who warmed up as usual. Zverev said he was ready to go on court before being told it was unlikely the match would be played at all.

Around 4:30 p.m., Mannarino said he was finally informed the match would go on.

“He was around Benoit Paire, so I guess the New York state called and said that he shouldn’t play,” Zverev said. “It was back and forth, back and forth. It was political. It was not us players — we were just sitting around.”

Mannarino said he cannot leave New York even though he lost. He will have to stay and quarantine until next Friday, though he said the potentially exposed players who lost earlier in the tournament have been allowed to use the practice facilities at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

AD

AD

“The tournament made a lot of effort for me to still be able to compete in the tournament,” Mannarino said. ” … I don’t know exactly or officially how my situation is now, but I know I’m going to have to stay in my room for seven days until next Friday.”

Zverev, meanwhile, advances to play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere at the U.S. Open, two favorites to take home titles moved on to the fourth round. Top-seeded Novak Djokovic beat German Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. No. 4 seed Naomi Osaka needed a bit more effort to advance past her third-round opponent: She defeated impressive youngster Marta Kostyuk, 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-2 in a match that took 2 hours 33 minutes.

AD

Twelfth-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, leaving Frances Tiafoe and J.J. Wolf as the last American men standing in the tournament.