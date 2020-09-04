But her leap of faith paid off. Since teaming with coach Michael Geserer, the 25-year-old with a dangerous forehand has compiled a 20-6 record and racked up wins against world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. She won her first career WTA title at the Top Seed Open, the first tournament played after the WTA tour resumed last month.

With a tidy 6-3, 6-3, win over No. 32 seed Caroline Garcia on Friday in New York, Brady reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open. When she walks around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center now, Brady isn't quite so alone.

AD

AD

She's had her good friend Jessica Pegula by her side, for one, and when she played Friday, she was one of 11 American women competing in the third round of the U.S. Open. That's the most the host country has had since 1992.

The groundswell is something of a fluke of the Grand Slam happening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The women’s field was particularly affected by top-ranked players dropping out due to travel concerns, and 31 Americans appeared in the women’s field this year compared to 23 in 2019.

But there is no denying the deep pool of talent across the nation. The U.S. has seven players ranked in the top 50 in the world led by No. 4 Sofia Kenin, the reigning Australian Open champion. Coco Gauff is sitting just outside the marker at No. 51.

AD

“When you see one of your fellow countrywomen or countrymen doing well, you build off it,” Brady said Friday. “You push each other.”

AD

Brady’s win ensured there will be at least three American women in the Round of 16 — where she’ll face three-time major champion Angelique Kerber on Sunday — because the third round features two all-American matchups. Either Madison Brengle or Shelby Rogers will advance to a first career appearance in the U.S. Open’s fourth round when they play Friday evening.

On Saturday, six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams faces the Sloane Stephens in what will be the marquee matchup of the tournament thus far.

Williams owns a 5-1 record against Stephens, including wins in their past four meetings, but they haven’t met since the 2015 French Open. In more than four years, much has changed — Stephens picked up a Grand Slam title in New York in 2017. Williams is still a heavy favorite, though, as she continues the quest for her record-tying 24 major title.

AD

AD

“I’ve just got to get ready for the match. It doesn’t really change,” Williams said when asked about her approach to facing a player she hasn’t met in four years. “Always going to be intense. Always going to be, you know, who I am on the court, so that’s the only thing I can do. The only difference is I’m playing such a good player so early, so I have to bring what I can even more.”

After a rockier first few weeks when tennis resumed, Williams seems to have shifted into gear this week, with a pair of straight sets wins leading into Saturday’s match. Stephens, who has struggled in 2020, hasn’t dropped a set either.

“[I’m] getting into a little bit of a better rhythm, like, kind of feeling my game out a little bit more, getting that confidence back,” Stephens said.

AD

Brady, too, has not dropped a set, working a big serve and crafty forehand through the first week of the Open.

AD

Since the tennis season restarted, she’s spent a lot of time with Pegula, who also had a deep run at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky. The pair hang out in the New York-based bubble, ordering delivery for meals and daydreaming about playing each other at their home slam.

“She’s always pushing me, like, ‘C’mon, let’s meet in the final, let’s do it!’ and I’m like, ‘Uhh, wouldn’t we meet in the semis?’” Pegula said this week, laughing.

Pegula, 26, must first get through her third-round match against two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova on Friday night, a bout Brady said she’ll watch in person on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kenin, former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys and a pair of American teens in Amanda Anisimova and Caty McNally have the chance to join Brady in the Round of 16, as well.

AD

Brady will be cheering them all on. After months spent focusing on her game away from friends and family in a foreign country, it's nice to see a few familiar faces.

AD

“It’s good to see just in general all of us Americans doing well,” Brady said. “I think, you know, Maddie, Sloane, Shelby, me, Jess, Amanda, there’s others I probably forgot. … It’s really good to see all of us doing so well here, especially at our home slam.”