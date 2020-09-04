But the roster they end with Saturday could look very different from the one they have Monday morning — including several cuts ending up on the practice squad. So, in coming up with this 53-man roster projection, we tried to account for the potential roster shake-up by identifying injured reserve candidates, like Alex Smith.

Quarterbacks (3)

AD

In: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Alex Smith

Out: Steven Montez

Washington must choose: Keep Smith on the active roster, or move him to injured reserve after the initial cuts? Despite the quarterback’s progress during camp, he still has not taken the hits that he sees as his final step toward a true return. When Rivera was asked whether Smith would before Week 1, he sidestepped the question. This season, a player on IR can return after three weeks, but at least at first, expect Allen to be the primary backup. — Sam Fortier

Running backs (4)

AD

In: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Bryce Love

Out: Adrian Peterson

In a surprise move to preempt roster cuts, Washington released Peterson early Friday leaving them with a relatively young and unproven group. More significant, however, is the makeup of this group. The top two guys — Gibson and McKissic — are receiver converts. Peyton Barber adds a physicality inside and Bryce Love has been described by Rivera as a possible every-down back, giving offensive coordinator Scott Turner a number of options in how he wants to use his backs. — Nicki Jhabvala

AD

Receivers (6)

In: Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman, Steven Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Trey Quinn, Isaiah Wright

Out: Johnathon Johnson, Jordan Veasy, Jester Weah, Cam Sims

Early in camp, the lack of receiver depth was no secret, and Rivera said he needed players to “step up.” After McLaurin, a potential star, Haskins’ top two targets are Inman and Sims from the slot. Gandy-Golden started camp strong, but an undisclosed injury prevented him from practicing for the last few days. Wright is one of the biggest surprises of camp. The undrafted free agent has the versatility Washington likes — 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, with experience at running back and receiver — and he caught on with the second-team offense, where he flashed big-play ability. — S.F.

Tight ends (3)

AD

AD

In: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Jeremy Sprinkle

Out: Hale Hentges, Richard Rodgers

When Turner was asked earlier this week to assess this group, he mentioned only three of the five tight ends on the roster, citing their expanded roles and improvement in camp. The first was Thomas, the athletic quarterback convert. The second was Marcus Baugh, the undrafted player who spent a year in Carolina but has no game experience. And the third was Sprinkle, Washington’s most experienced tight end. Thomas separated himself by becoming Haskins’s top red-zone target and the closest thing the team has to a complete tight end. — N.J.

Offensive linemen (10)

In: Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Wes Martin, Geron Christian, Chase Roullier, Keith Ismael, Wes Schweitzer, David Sharpe, Saahdiq Charles, Cornelius Lucas

AD

AD

Out: Michael Liedtke, Joshua Garnett, Paul Adams, David Steinmetz, Timon Parris

While 10 lineman is more than usual, this is not a usual season. Rivera emphasized depth throughout camp and said they’d keep “a number of” lineman because “if there’s one position that you can’t have a catastrophe at, in terms of catching the virus, it’s offensive line.”

The probable starters — Christian, Martin, Roullier, Scherff, Moses — were easy, and the team still likes Schweitzer and Charles despite their injury absences from camp. They just acquired Sharpe from Las Vegas, and though Lucas was a bubble guy, his experience and flexibility could push him onto a roster in need of line depth. — S.F.

Defensive linemen (8)

AD

In: Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kerrigan, Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Anderson

AD

Out: Ryan Bee, Nate Orchard, James Smith-Williams, Jordan Brailford

Washington has depth to envy up front, but the most valuable eight took shape early on in camp. In their 4-3 base, the starting line, when healthy, regularly featured Young and Sweat at end, and Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the interior. (Allen suffered a lower left injury late in camp, but Rivera said at the time it “doesn’t look serious.”) With a bevy of pass rushers, Del Rio is able to rotate players to keep them fresh. One player Del Rio moved around in camp was Anderson, who took reps at both linebacker and defensive end.

AD

Worth noting: Smith-Williams was drafted into a crowded room, but if he clears waivers, he’s likely to be a top candidate for practice squad. — N.J.

Linebackers (6)

In: Jon Bostic, Thomas Davis, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Cole Holcomb, Khaleke Hudson

AD

Out: Reuben Foster, Jared Norris, Donald Payne

Though this is a tough group for which to choose starters, it also has one of the clearest-cut divides in tiers. The top six played almost all the reps on the first two teams — and they seem the likeliest to make it.

The question mark is Foster, who hasn’t looked like his old self during camp. Though his contract ends this year, it’s possible Washington stashes him on in injured reserve because A) he can return in three weeks, and B) they’ll be able to monitor his knee. — S.F.

Cornerbacks (6)

AD

In: Kendall Fuller, Ronald Darby, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Aaron Colvin, Greg Stroman

Out: Danny Johnson, Ryan Lewis, Simeon Thomas,

The secondary was overhauled when Rivera took over, and the return of Fuller and the addition of Darby give Washington a pair of veterans, but both have dealt with injuries (Fuller has not practiced this week because of an undisclosed injury). This is another group that could change before the season opener as players come available that fit Del Rio’s scheme. — N.J.

AD

Safeties (4)

In: Landon Collins, Troy Apke, Deshazor Everett, Kam Curl

Out: Jeremy Reaves, Sean Davis

Difficult choices here: Rivera recently said the team likes “five or six” of its safeties. Ultimately, though, 10 defensive backs might be enough — especially considering the positional flexibility of others in the unit. After Collins, a Pro Bowl strong safety, the unit consists of Apke, the surprise of camp; Everett, the special-teams ace; and Curl, the rookie who stood out in camp and flashed an ability to play nickelback.

AD

When Davis signed here in the offseason, he was seen as the presumptive starter at free safety before the emergence of Apke. But he had a quiet camp. Yet because of injuries to the secondary in camp, Washington might want to play it safe with extra depth — and that makes Davis a candidate to return when Smith hits IR. — S.F.

AD

Special teams (3)

In: Dustin Hopkins (kicker), Tress Way (punter), Nick Sundberg (long-snapper)

Way had the third-best net punting average (44.1 yards) in the league last season, Hopkins ranked 15th with an 83.3 field goal percentage, Sundberg is going into his 11th season with the team and none of them had any competition in camp. So no surprises here. — N.J.