The win also was the Orioles' first over the Yankees at Camden Yards in 19 games, keeping New York one victory shy of matching the major league record for consecutive wins at an opponent's venue.
In Friday's first game, New York scored twice in the ninth inning on singles by Miguel Andújar and Clint Frazier and held on for a 6-5 victory.
Facing Deivi García, the Yankees' No. 3 prospect per Baseball America who pitched six one-run innings in his debut Sunday, Mountcastle put the Orioles ahead in the second inning with a two-run homer, his first at Camden Yards.
After the Yankees took the lead with three unearned runs, Mountcastle came up in the fifth. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone pulled García and brought in Clarke Schmidt, New York's No. 2 prospect, for his major league debut with two on and two out. Mountcastle lined an 0-1 slider into center for a game-tying single, and Rio Ruiz, who homered in the night's earlier game, followed with a go-ahead single into left. Pat Valaika completed the Orioles' spoiling efforts against Schmidt with a two-run double.
César Valdez earned his first major league save.
