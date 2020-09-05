Cal likes chronology, so he starts at the beginning. When he ran out to shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles for the first time, he asked second baseman Rich Dauer, “What signs are you giving me?”

“I’m not giving you signs,” said Dauer, referring to the constant, draining task of relaying every sign given by the catcher to every other fielder. “You’re giving me the signs.”

“But you’ve been in the league seven years,” said Ripken.

“Nope. That’s your job,” said Dauer. Then he walked away.

Ripken was stunned, but proud. Just think of all the confidence that manager Earl Weaver must have in him to hand him the shortstop job and all its duties. “Earl’s confidence gave me confidence,” said Ripken.

Or so Cal thought until, in recent years, he finally looked at an old tape of the national TV broadcast of Game 2131 at which Weaver caught the ceremonial first pitch from Ripken. In a midgame interview, Weaver was asked about the most brilliant move of his Lil’ Genius career — making 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ripken a shortstop, transforming the possibilities of the position.

“I was just trying to get through the weekend,” said Weaver of gambling on young Cal, who never moved back to third base until he was past Gehrig’s record, on the way to 2,632 straight games — 501 more than Lou and a mark which may really never be broken.

“Here, all these years, I thought he believed in me so much,” laughed Ripken.

Still, to Ripken, Weaver’s decision illustrates the most central element of the Streak. In MLB, you live one day at a time because the mental burden of facing 162 games is more than you can carry. Even Earl’s just trying to get to the weekend. Every day, the boss decides, “Who plays?” If your name is on the card, and you can do it, you play.

In that one way, it truly is like life: You can deal with far more — endure more, create more, recover from pain or disappointment more, be your best more often — in one-day increments. It’s almost as if there is no such thing as a “life” and its “meaning.” There are just todays. But, with work and luck, they sure can add up.

The 1982 season convinced Ripken that playing 162 games — not 158 or 154, which almost all players accepted as a high goal — was hugely important.

“My dad taught that ‘being an everyday player’ is literally every day,” said Ripken. “My rookie year reinforced it. We tied the Brewers after 161 games. But we lost the last game of the season.”

After missing that trip to the AL Championship Series “we kept asking ourselves, ‘Where could we have made up that one game?’ Well, playing every day might help.”

The search for that one extra win matters most when the challenge is hardest. “We played a 15-inning game in Boston one night, then had an early game the next day — 11 a.m. because of the Boston Marathon, I think,” said Ripken. “I was about 0-for-20 and Roger (Clemens) was pitching. That’s the game to take off, right?

“No. I got two hits, singled to drive in the go-ahead run and we beat him,” said Ripken. “The game was most gratifying when you pushed yourself through.”

Of course, some hated the Streak. Ripken claimed not to be bothered by them. I wonder.

Recently, he came across old newspapers he’d saved, but was stumped by one from 1984. “Why do I have this?” he thought until he saw a Baltimore sports column. Cal reads aloud: “Ripken is showing signs of fatigue after 300 straight games. He needs a day off.”

“That’s ’84! I’d never even had a slump yet,” said Ripken, chuckling, but ruefully. “It sure started early.”

Cal doesn’t say it. You must connect dots. His streak lasted 16 years, from May 30, 1982 until ’98, when he shocked MLB by, unannounced and uncelebrated, taking himself out of the lineup before the last home game of the season. How many of those years was he hearing, and resisting, “take a day off.” Sounds like he thinks it was 14 years.

They don’t get it. They never did. Even his first wife, Kelly, didn’t. In his 1,793rd straight game, in a mound brawl, Ripken’s knee was hurt. The next day, he could not bear to stand. He was so sure the Streak would end that he called his mom, “to give them a heads up.”

“My parents lived 45 minutes away. In 46 minutes, they were at my house,” he said. After therapy, “Mom walked me around.”

“Couldn’t you pinch hit?” his wife asked.

“I wouldn’t do that,” he told her. “I just won’t play.”

“But the Streak will be broken.”

“Yes,” Ripken said, a little perplexed.

“I thought [the Streak was] what you wanted,” she said.

“You, too?” said Ripken.

Ripken told me this story at the time and thought it the ultimate example of how hard it was to explain to anyone, even those closest to him, that “I just play.” The sport demands acceptance. The game decides the Streak.

That night, Ripken made a highlight play in the hole, planted on his bad knee and gunned out the runner. “I didn’t know if the knee would hold,” he said. “It did.”

Just a painful strain, no structural damage and better quickly. Ripken finds it hard to explain that, until he was far past Gehrig’s record, that one game was the only time he faced a decision whether to play. In a way, it seems to make him modest about his record: What did he really do?

I assume no other player, especially a shortstop who was involved in 1,565 double plays, could ever have the daily toughness and willpower to play 2,632 straight games — and break Gehrig’s record still unhurt. Ripken was such a student of every baseball instant that he always turned away from inside pitches properly. He intimidated high-sliding runners by jumping, then landing on them knees-first so they’d never try to maim him again. His tolerance for normal MLB pain must’ve been incredible.

But was Ripken ever curious about whether, in the pure “play through serious pain” sense, he was an Iron Man. Did he ever test his mettle against his myth?

Twice this year, Cal has told me a story, in detail, that I’d never heard. It must matter to him. But it came two full years after 2,131. So, why does he care?

In ’97, with the O’s in a pennant race with the Yankees, Ripken played with a herniation in a back disc for 52 straight games. Doctors told him he’d be out six weeks. In time, therapy and medicine would knock out the pain. But until then, no one could play in his condition.

“Can I do permanent damage if I try?” asked Ripken.

No. But you can’t do it. Nobody can stand that pain.

Those, apparently, were the magic words.

“People sometimes said I was ‘selfish’ not to break the Streak. Of course, afterwards, they thought it was the greatest thing in the world,” Ripken said this week. “Whatever my critics said, ‘selfish’ is not the right word. Selfish is protecting yourself. That’s the opposite of pushing through when your team needs you to play.”

But, in ’97, when those doctors told him “nobody” could play with his herniation, Ripken was “selfish” and will use that word.

“We were good in ’97,” said Ripken who’d played on five losing teams in six years at one point. “I thought ‘I’m not going to miss out on playing on this team.’ That may have been the only selfish thing I did.”

Besides, Eric Davis got cancer, and Cal’s bat and presence were needed.

“It was the worst pain I ever felt — the nerve went all the way down my left leg like fire in the leg,” he recalled. “I couldn’t sleep. I had to put my knee on a chain and get contorted to relieve the pain.” In the dugout, he leaned against a wall at an odd angle between innings for relief.

After 23 such games, on Aug. 2 in Oakland, Ripken was ready to give up. At third, he dove-stumbled for a grounder and fell. “This is bad,” he thought. Then he started staring at a door behind the third base umpire.

“I should just walk through that door up to the clubhouse and that’s it,” he thought. But he was due to lead off the next inning. “Might as well hit.”

Curveball. Bullet base hit to left field.

Finally, in September, after a big series against the Yanks, the pain — as predicted — just disappeared. In 52 games, often in agony, Ripken had hit .292.

Of course, it makes the Ripken legend even better that he can get hurt. Five years ago, on the 20th Gehrig anniversary, Ripken hit a curb riding his mountain bike, was thrown over the handle bars and injured his rotator cuff. Due to throw out the first pitch at Camden Yards that night, he couldn’t lift his right arm.

“Dude, I hurt my shoulder,” Ripken told Brady Anderson, catching that ceremonial pitch. “I’m not goin’ back to the dirt (on the mound).”

An ugly short flip was executed. Later, introduced to the crowd, he raised his arm to wave. “Big mistake.”

After surgery, he was supposed to wear a sling in October when commenting on national TV games. “I was not a good patient,” he said sheepishly. “Me, walk into clubhouses in a sling? I stuck fingers in my pants eyelets.”

How’d that work? “Everybody slapped me on the shoulder — of course,” he said, accepting vanity’s price.

These days, as has been reported, Ripken, 60, has made a full recovery from prostate cancer, which was diagnosed in February. He’s using his experience to help raise awareness of the need for prostate checkups. That might be expected from Cal whose, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation is breaking ground on its 100th Youth Development Park. So far, more than 500,000 at-risk youth have had access to the parks in 26 states and D.C. He also has turned himself from a reluctant, occasional public speaker into a polished active one.

How in character, since baseball has never had a better learner than Ripken. It may be his secret superpower. “My parents taught me perspective,” he says. “My dad said, ‘All things in moderation.’ My mom said, ‘Just because you can hit and throw, you’re not better than anybody else.’”

The Orioles were Cal’s perfect university. In Brooks Robinson he saw a Hall of Famer who was humble and in Eddie Murray someone unchanged by big money. Jim Palmer, fanatic conditioner, had a passion for studying detail. Frank Robinson had athletic arrogance.

Most underappreciated, and a key to Ripken’s rank as MLB’s 24th best position player (according to both FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference), is Mark Belanger. Both those sources rank Belanger, the O’s shortstop, among the top four defensive players ever. Ripken ranks in the top six defenders, any position, ever.

All that learning, about baseball and living, added up to one night on Sept. 6, 1995 which many, including me, regard as their favorite baseball memory. Much of that is because a record was set that may never be approached. More of it is because of who set it and how he handled it.

When Game 2,131 became official, the ensuing celebration — loud throughout and usually thunderous — lasted 22 minutes and 15 seconds. Which is ridiculous.

The cheers wouldn’t stop, no matter how many curtain calls Ripken took or how many fireworks blew up. So, the O’s pushed Cal out of the dugout to take a lap with history. He'd never have done it on his own.

“When I started, I thought, ‘This is uncomfortable,’” Ripken said this week. “But then all the people I met changed it. Catching the last out of the World Series in ’83 is my biggest moment. There’s a finality, a fulfillment that just hits you in that instant. But the lap around the park was the biggest human moment.”

First, Cal shook the ballgirl's hand, then a security cop. He leaped to slap the hands of bleacherites. At the bullpen, he grabbed Elrod Hendricks's arm in both his hands to thank the coach he's known since he was a child. A fan dropped his cap on the warning track; Cal went back to pick it up.

Umpires threw their arms around him. California Angels went for a bear hug. Seven-time batting champ Rod Carew had a whole conversation.

Ripken only initiated one hug, with a person far too shy to do it himself — the clubhouse attendant whom Cal had befriended with mock punches and pranks for years.

The lap may’ve been MLB’s longest, best 10 minutes, because every time Cal started to jog, he’d see another pal in the stands and backtrack. “We consider ourselves the luckiest fans on the face of the earth,” said one sign.

I’ve never tried to pin down the meaning of those minutes. That memory can remain somewhat vague, open-ended.

So far, I know it’s about merit, hammered out over years, which is then elevated by modesty. It’s about a whole Ripken family, dignified by a life of labor in 15 minor league towns, where respect for craft is passed on to all who choose to value what is difficult. It’s about character, not noble or perfect, but solid, not created by a game, just revealed in it, that becomes one of our models.

That season was about baseball reparations, from the game to the public after the hideously greedy strike that erased the ’94 World Series. But only one man was in position to pay the bill.

For six months, Ripken performed CPR, nationwide, signing thousands of autographs, often near midnight on the road in half-lit near-empty parks as lines of fans still waited. But (pass the word down the line) Cal says it’s best if every fan thinks up one question to ask him so each person will have a unique memory, not just a signature.

Spontaneous and incomparable seldom bond. But for one slow lap, and one long season, Ripken linked them. I have one question left, which Cal would never answer.

Has anything been better?