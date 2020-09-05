Then there is the potential for protests from individual players or entire teams as the United States confronts systemic racism and other forms of social injustice on the heels of a summer of unrest over police killings of unarmed African Americans.

All of which marks the start of a season unlike any other in the sport’s history, particularly given more than 40 percent of FBS programs have decided not to play football in the fall.

Notable Games

Middle Tennessee State at Army, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network): The Black Knights had their first losing season in four years and are replacing graduated quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., but Coach Jeff Monken has significant contributors back on offense and defense.

Plus Army’s option attack typically gives opponents fits. Last season the Black Knights, who have the added benefit of opening at historic Michie Stadium, ranked third in the nation in rushing offense (297.2) and scored the second most rushing touchdowns (45).

SMU at Texas State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN): These aren’t the Mustangs of the Pony Express era. SMU’s offense instead operates with principles of the Air Raid under Coach Sonny Dykes, who learned the system when he was a graduate assistant at Kentucky and Mike Leach was the offensive coordinator under Hal Mumme.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, a redshirt senior, passed for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns last season after transferring from Texas. The Mustangs, a contender for the AAC West Division title, averaged 309 passing yards per game, ranked 13th last season.

Incidentally, Dykes’s mentor, Leach, had the No. 1 passing offense in the country last season at Washington State, with the Cougars averaging 437.2 yards per game.

Arkansas State at Memphis, 8 p.m. (ESPN): The Tigers won the AAC championship game last season behind quarterback Brady White, who is back for his redshirt senior year. White passed for 4,014 yards and 33 touchdowns as Memphis went 12-2.

Coach Ryan Silverfield takes over full-time after serving under Mike Norvell, who left to become head coach at Florida State. Silverfield coached Memphis during its Cotton Bowl appearance, a 53-39 loss to Penn State.

Other games:

Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Houston Baptist at North Texas, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Stephen F. Austin at UTEP, 9 p.m. (ESPN3)