Field
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Morning line
2. Max Player
Ricardo Santana, Jr.
Steve Asmussen
30/1
3. Enforceable
Adam Beschizza
Mark E. Casse
30/1
4. Storm the Court
Julien R. Leparoux
Peter Eurton
50/1
5. Major Fed
James Graham
Greg Foley
50/1
7. Money Moves
Javier Castellano
Todd Pletcher
30/1
8. South Bend
Tyler Gaffalione
Bill Mott
50/1
9. Mr. Big News
Gabriel Saez
Bret Calhoun
50/1
11. Necker Island
Miguel Mena
Chris Hartman
50/1
12. Sole Volante
Luca Panici
Patrick Biancone
30/1
13. Attachment Rate
Joe Talamo
Dale Romans
50/1
14. Winning Impression
Joe Rocco Jr.
Dallas Stewart
50/1
15. Ny Traffic
Paco Lopez
Saffie Joseph Jr.
20/1
16. Honor A. P.
Mike Smith
John Shirreffs
5/1
17. Tiz the Law
Manny Franco
Barclay Tagg
3/5
18. Authentic
John Velazquez
Bob Baffert
8/1
Can I still drink a mint julep?
Yes! Everything you need to know about the Kentucky Derby’s official cocktail is right here.
When is the Preakness?
The Preakness Stakes, which this year will serve as the third leg of the Triple Crown, will be run Oct. 3 at Pimlico in Baltimore.
And what about the Belmont?
The traditional last leg of the Triple Crown has already been run, thanks to the schedule scrambled by the pandemic. Tiz the Law won it — at 1⅛ miles instead of 1½ miles — on June 20.