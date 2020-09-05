Rizzo, 59, is getting a raise on his current $4 million annual salary, according to a person with knowledge of the terms. The exact numbers were not known late Saturday afternoon. Rizzo’s extension was first reported by the Athletic; the team later announced the extension but did not include the terms.

Rizzo took over as full-time GM in 2009, just months after the Nationals drafted Stephen Strasburg with the first pick. Since, Rizzo has kept the Nationals competitive for nearly a decade, building annual contenders before the team won it all last year. His contract was a topic during the title run, then even more so immediately after. But the Lerner family, which owns the franchise, has a habit of stringing out discussions.

The Lerners hired him as an assistant GM in 2006, made him an interim GM before the 2009 season and then their full-time GM later that summer. They have since signed him to multiple extensions, though none had come this late. Those with knowledge of the negotiations said they were dormant before really accelerating in recent days. Rizzo, who is in Atlanta with the Nationals for the end of a 10-game road trip, will not address the media until Sunday morning.

“We are thrilled that Mike will continue to lead our club,” Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. “He guided us through the early years of building this franchise into what it is today — a perennial contender that brought a World Series Championship home to Washington, D.C. last season. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship for years to come.”

“I’m elated for him — really I am,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday afternoon. “He deserves it. He built this organization. Good for him. What an unbelievable job he’s done with this organization, and he goes down as a champion. So he gets more years to build this up again and do it again.”

Next up is Martinez, who has a $1.2 million club option for 2021. The expectation is that ownership will quickly pivot to the manager, according to a person with knowledge of its plans. Martinez learned of Rizzo’s extension Saturday morning and soon expressed confidence about his own future with the team.

Martinez is in his third year managing the Nationals, who are 13-24 and in last place in the National League East entering Saturday night’s matchup with the Braves. Martinez, 55, typically deflects questions about his contract or option. On Saturday, he lightly leaned in following the Rizzo news.