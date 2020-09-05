Rizzo, 59, is getting a raise on his current $4 million annual salary, according to a person with knowledge of the terms. The exact numbers were not known late Saturday afternoon. Rizzo’s new deal was first reported by the Athletic. The team later announced the extension but did not include the terms.

Rizzo took over as full-time GM in 2009, just months after the Nationals drafted Stephen Strasburg with the first pick. Since, Rizzo has kept the Nationals competitive for nearly a decade, building annual contenders before the team won it all last year. His contract was a topic of conversation during the title run, then even more so immediately after. But the Lerner family, which owns the franchise, has a habit of stringing out contract discussions.

AD

AD

The Lerners hired him as an assistant GM in 2006, made him an interim GM before the 2009 season and named him their full-time GM that summer. They have since signed him to multiple extensions, though none had come this late. Those with knowledge of the negotiations said they were dormant before rapidly accelerating in recent days.

Under Rizzo, the Nationals have won four division titles and secured a wild-card playoff berth in the past eight years. They have MLB’s third-best record since 2012, with their .557 winning percentage trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Rizzo, who is in Atlanta with the Nationals for the end of a 11-game road trip, will not address the media until Sunday morning.

“We are thrilled that Mike will continue to lead our club,” Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. “He guided us through the early years of building this franchise into what it is today — a perennial contender that brought a World Series Championship home to Washington, D.C. last season. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship for years to come.”

AD

AD

“I’m elated for him — really I am,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday afternoon. “He deserves it. He built this organization. Good for him. What an unbelievable job he’s done with this organization, and he goes down as a champion. So he gets more years to build this up again and do it again.”

Next up is Martinez, who has a $1.2 million club option for 2021. The expectation is that ownership will quickly pivot to the manager, according to a person with knowledge of its plans. Martinez learned of Rizzo’s extension Saturday morning and soon expressed confidence about his own future with the team.

Martinez is in his third year managing the Nationals, who are 13-24 and in last place in the National League East entering Saturday night’s matchup with the Braves. Martinez, 55, typically deflects questions about his contract or club option. On Saturday, though, he lightly leaned in following the Rizzo news.

AD

AD

“Mike getting his deal could possibly open up the doors,” Martinez said, adding later: “Mine should be coming around the corner here soon. We’ll see what happens.”

By extending Rizzo, the expectation is that his front office will remain intact. He has seven assistant general managers overseeing analytics and research, baseball operations, player development, the minor league system, scouting, international operations, and finances. Beyond his immediate lieutenants, the team lists 11 “special assistants to the general manager.” And beyond them, Rizzo’s staff includes a longtime special assistant, a large team of data analysts, an even larger team of scouts, advisers, operations managers and so on.

The three-year deal affects a lot of people. It comes with the Nationals struggling through a shortened schedule and unlikely to make the playoffs. And this offseason, their second since the World Series win, could have a lot of turnover.

AD

AD

Rizzo has long built his teams around a strong starting rotation, and that should continue. Max Scherzer is signed through 2021. Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million deal in the offseason before his year ended with surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Patrick Corbin has four years left on his contract after this one. On offense, a young core of Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Victor Robles could grow with Luis García and Carter Kieboom still developing. The bullpen, typically a seasonal question mark, is in line to welcome back Daniel Hudson, Will Harris, Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero and Kyle Finnegan, among others.

That leaves a handful of holes to address soon. Adam Eaton has a $10.5 million contract option the team may decline. The same goes for $12 million for starter Aníbal Sánchez, who will turn 37 in February. First basemen Howie Kendrick and Eric Thames have mutual options. Sean Doolittle, Kurt Suzuki, Ryan Zimmerman and Asdrúbal Cabrera are key veterans who will hit free agency.

With Turner, Soto, Robles, Rainey, Finnegan, Suero, García and Kieboom all controllable for at least two more years, Rizzo has flexibility to spend on other parts of the roster. He has never shied from doing so. He just needed assurance that the roster is still his.