The NFL and NFLPA agreed to extend daily testing of all personnel classified as Tier 1 and Tier 2, including players and coaches, “until we advise otherwise,” teams were told in a memo from the league. The previous agreement between the league and players’ union for daily testing expired Saturday. Their original agreement had been for daily testing for only the first two weeks of training camp, with a provision to possibly switch to every other day thereafter if the rate of positive tests was below 5 percent. But with few positive tests so far and things going better than many in and around the league expected, the NFL and NFLPA decided to maintain the status quo and extend daily testing for a second time.

The exception to the across-the-board daily testing this time is on game days. The final testing for players and coaches before a game is to occur the morning of the previous day. Those PCR tests are to be taken by the visiting team before it travels if it travels on the day before a game. If a team travels two days before a game, the tests are to be taken in the city in which the game is being played on the day before the game.

Any coach, player or staffer who has an inconclusive result from the PCR test taken on the day before the game can be cleared to participate with a negative result in game day point-of-care testing, provided that the result is available at least two hours before kickoff.

Under the protocols, home teams must stay in a hotel the night before a game, while visiting teams are prohibited from traveling on game days. Those in a team’s traveling party are prohibited from “congregating, visiting or mingling with individuals outside of the Traveling Party” after arriving in a city for a road game.

Each team can be represented by only one person, wearing a mask, at the pregame coin toss. Players on the sideline “not actively engaged in play” must wear masks during games in San Francisco and Buffalo, under state and local regulations. Mask-wearing by players on the sideline is “strongly recommended, but not required” in other cities, the protocols say.

“We will continually monitor the state and local regulations and provide periodic updates but for now, all players on the sidelines for games in San Francisco and Buffalo must wear face coverings,” the league’s memo to teams says.

Access to a team’s locker room on game day is limited to the 53 players with bench access and 40 others, including coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, general managers, one member of the team security staff and one member of the public relations staff.

The NFL retained a charter company to transport team and league personnel home if they test positive or develop symptoms while on the road, according to the memo.

“Traveling teams must hold at least three (3) hotel rooms in the game city until after they have boarded transportation for their home city and confirmed that no member of their Traveling Party has tested positive for or developed symptoms of COVID-19,” the memo says.

Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, including players, cannot enter team facilities on the day after games except for medical treatment, unless the team is on a short week. In that case, an individual can enter the team facility with a negative point-of-care test. Otherwise, teams were instructed, players and others should engage in virtual activity or be given the day off.

Under the protocols, a newly-acquired player can enter the team facility as soon as Day 2 in his new city, with a negative PCR test on Day 1 and a negative point-of-care test on Day 2 beforehand. A player who is a free agent or scheduled for a tryout can enter a team’s facility on Day 3 with two negative PCR tests on Days 1 and 2 and a negative point-of-care test on Day 3.