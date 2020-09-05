The team must trim its roster by 27 players on Saturday. We will continue to track the moves as they come down.
Note: Players with fewer than four accrued seasons are waived and available to be claimed by other teams for 24 hours. If they go unclaimed, they become unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team any active team, be it for the active roster or practice squad. Players with four or more accrued seasons are free to sign anywhere upon being released.
Players who are placed on injured reserve Saturday must stay on injured reserve for the entirety of the season. Those placed on IR at least a day after the initial 53-man roster is formed are eligible to be recalled after the first three weeks of the season.
Confirmed roster cuts (16):
WR Trey Quinn
WR Cam Sims
WR Jordan Veasy
WR Tony Brown
TE Hale Hentges
TE Richard Rodgers
OL Timon Parris
OT David Steinmetz
OT Ross Pierschbacher
QB Steven Montez
S Sean Davis
CB Ryan Lewis
LB Donald Payne
DE Jordan Brailford
DE Ryan Bee
OL Paul Adams
To be placed on injured reserve (1)
OL Mike Liedtke
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Read more on the Washington Football Team:
NFL asked Snyder to ‘back off’ use of private investigators, lawyer says, as PI visits rattle ex-employees