The Washington Football Team already made one surprise cut on Friday when it released veteran running back Adrian Peterson. The team has until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to make several more cuts and form its first 53-man roster of 2020.

The most notable cuts early Saturday were safety Sean Davis and wide receiver Trey Quinn. Davis was signed to a one-year deal in free agency as part of Washington’s rebuilt secondary. But Troy Apke received the majority of first team reps in training camp to grab a firm hold on the starting job. Quinn, the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2018 NFL draft, started six games at receiver last season and doubled as a punt returner.

The team must trim its roster by 27 players on Saturday. We will continue to track the moves as they come down.

Note: Players with fewer than four accrued seasons are waived and available to be claimed by other teams for 24 hours. If they go unclaimed, they become unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team any active team, be it for the active roster or practice squad. Players with four or more accrued seasons are free to sign anywhere upon being released.

Players who are placed on injured reserve Saturday must stay on injured reserve for the entirety of the season. Those placed on IR at least a day after the initial 53-man roster is formed are eligible to be recalled after the first three weeks of the season.

Confirmed roster cuts (18):

WR Trey Quinn

WR Cam Sims

WR Jordan Veasy

WR Tony Brown

WR Jester Weah

TE Hale Hentges

TE Richard Rodgers

OL Timon Parris

OT David Steinmetz

OT Ross Pierschbacher

QB Steven Montez

S Sean Davis

CB Ryan Lewis

LB Donald Payne

DE Nate Orchard

DE Jordan Brailford

DE Ryan Bee

OL Paul Adams

To be placed on injured reserve (2)

OL Mike Liedtke

LB Reuben Foster

This is a developing story and will be updated.