In some ways this may seem strange because one challenge of the pandemic is not new. Football is built on the idea that any player can be lost at any moment for any amount of time. But the virus is different. In a sport that prizes virtues such as “controlling the controllables,” the pandemic adds a new twist of uncertainty with things as mundane as travel. The league has legislated to minimize the virus’s impact, including banning most players from team facilities on Mondays after games, but it still unsettles decision-makers. For front offices confronting an infectious, invisible cloud, one of the only defenses is depth.

With the Washington Football Team, Coach Ron Rivera mirrored this mind-set in both words and actions. When he discussed team values during training camp news conferences, he used the term “depth” seven times, a rate behind only “culture” (28). In building the team, “depth” was at least part of the explanation for why he valued positional versatility and tweaked the roster construction to keep more offensive linemen.

“If there’s one position that you can’t have a catastrophe at in terms of catching the virus, it’s offensive line,” Rivera said, adding later and more broadly, “You have to have depth, especially when you’re a young team that’s developing and growing.”

The importance of depth is why this weekend was, at first, so unusual. NFL teams cut their rosters from about 80 to 53 on Saturday, putting hundreds of players on the open market. Traditionally, teams would have jumped quickly into the fray to find players who could upgrade them on the margins, where NFL games are often won. Those marginal players could be especially impactful this season because the NFL has increased teams’ flexibility with new rules for injured reserve and practice squads.

Yet Washington was one of the many teams that did not even submit a waiver claim. In a regular year, in a normal, post-cut-day flurry, there are usually about 50 claims leaguewide. This season, there were 17. The drop is largely because of the pandemic, which has made usually cautious franchises even more careful for a few reasons, including a lack of information without any preseason games.

This illustrates an important point: The emphasis is not just on depth; it’s on where that depth originates.

Most teams turned inward, valuing what they already know. The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed two players Sunday, but they were both former Steelers. Washington, like many others, built its practice squad almost exclusively from those it had cut the day before, including wide receiver Cam Sims, guard Joshua Garnett and defensive end Jordan Brailford.

Still, this conservatism is somewhat surprising. Washington didn’t take a chance on any outside players even though Rivera had repeated throughout camp that he didn’t like the depth at a few positions, including wide receiver. Logistically, the team still has room — two open slots as of Sunday night — because this year’s practice squads increased from 10 players to 16, including six spots for players with unlimited experience.

“We feel comfortable,” Rivera said of his roster after cuts Saturday, “but we’re still going to check out what’s happening.”

Absent another trade, Washington will have one way of replenishing its depth. It must host groups of free agents for workouts at its facility, which in a normal year is no problem. Teams evaluate their roster on Sunday night and Monday morning following a game, and if necessary they invite players to work out. The tryout is usually on Tuesdays, the NFL’s day off. The player can sign right away and go through a crash course at practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to prepare for the game. This is how defensive end Nate Orchard — also re-signed to the practice squad Sunday — helped Washington beat Carolina last season.

Now, though, the pandemic has increased the logistical cost of every transaction. Players must pass two coronavirus tests to enter the facility, which effectively negates the normal timeline for signing a player in-season. The challenge is one the NFL’s chief medical officer, Allen Sills, considers difficult but necessary.

“One of the things we did learn from other sports leagues is if you just run one test and say, ‘Okay, you’re negative; now you can come in,’ some of those individuals will test positive on Day 2 or 3 that they’re inside the team environment and then you have a problem on your hands,” Sills said. “So we do have [that multiple test] program.”

In late August, Washington brought in five offensive linemen not only to bolster its depth but also to serve as a dry-run for how tryouts might work in-season. The process went “smoothly,” Rivera said, but the team won’t have as much time in the future. He stressed that preparation is key, that Washington will “very heavily” rely on the pro personnel department — led by vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith and director of pro personnel Eric Stokes — to think ahead.

“[They’re] going to have to work together in terms of mapping out, ‘Okay … we’ve got a couple nicks here at this position, Coach. Going into next week we want to bring in this group of guys,’” Rivera said. “‘Okay, great, and let’s go forward with it.’ Those are the kinds of things that we’re going to have to be looking at constantly.”

In the calm before the storm of the regular season, it’s easy to imagine Rivera’s worst nightmare coming true. Days before a big game, one or more of Washington’s most important players test positive for the virus. Health concerns aside, it puts Washington in a difficult position.

The realization of how important depth will be can reframe the way football is watched. In training camp, who practiced with the first team became less important than the second or third. It was crystallized best by one of the most exciting moments of camp, when star wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s surreal, diving catch in the end zone won a situational practice for the offense. After the excitement died down, it’s easy to remember that moment not for McLaurin’s heroics but for the other wide receivers celebrating around him.