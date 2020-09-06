Antetokounmpo fell quickly to the court, screaming loudly in pain and clutching his right ankle. The Bucks’ bench emptied to surround Antetokounmpo while he remained on the court for several minutes.

After being helped to the sideline by his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and George Hill, Antetokounmpo briefly reentered the game to shoot a pair of free throws, a step required if he wanted to reenter the game later.

Antetokounmpo then departed for the Bucks’ locker room and did not return, with Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer saying that there was “no consideration” given to bringing Antetokounmpo back into the game. Antetokounmpo departed the Adventhealth Arena at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday wearing a walking boot.

Early in a Game 3 loss to Miami on Friday, Antetokounmpo had tweaked his ankle while dribbling on the perimeter. He remained in that game — scoring 21 points in 35 minutes — and left the arena that night without the ankle wrapped. Antetokounmpo was later listed as questionable for Game 4, but he was cleared to play after he tested the ankle during warm-ups.

“I hope it’s not lost what he did in those first 10 or 12 minutes on an ankle that was not fully 100 percent,” Budenholzer said. “He was phenomenal to start the game and gave us a huge boost. When he went down, all of our hearts stopped for a second.”

Milwaukee defeated Miami in overtime, 118-115, in Game 4 thanks to 36 points from Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block.

Budenholzer said that Antetokounmpo will receive treatment on his ankle before deciding his status for Game 5, which is set for Tuesday. Miami holds a 3-1 series lead and is seeking to eliminate the East’s top seed.