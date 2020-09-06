Clowney, according to ESPN, agreed to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $15 million.
With the Titans, who were 9-7 last season, Clowney will be reunited with Coach Mike Vrabel, who was the Houston Texans’ defensive coach for Clowney’s first three seasons. In 2017, when Vrabel was the defensive coordinator, Clowney had career highs in sacks (9.5), quarterback hits (18) and tackles for a loss (21) and their mutual familiarity should speed Clowney’s adjustment, with the Titans opening the season in a week against the Broncos in Denver. He will have to pass three coronavirus tests and a physical before he can hit the practice field.
In addition, Clowney and cornerback Johnathan Joseph are both from Rock Hill, S.C., and are close.
“Anytime you have a guy that’s been in a system that has familiarity, it would help with the transition, just like Johnathan Joseph coming in here,” defensive backs coach Anthony Midget, who was with the Texans during Clowney’s time with the team, said (via ESPN). “There’s things that I can say to him in the meeting, just saying terminology that we used in Houston that translates to what we’re doing here that will help him out. Just using Johnathan Joseph as an example, it helps with the transition, helps those guys learning the playbook.”
