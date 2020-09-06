In 1979, Brock’s 19th year in the majors, he became the 14th player to join the 3,000-hit club and earned National League comeback player of the year honors. He retired at the end of that season and was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1985.

Brock battled several medical conditions in recent years. His left leg was amputated in 2015 after an infection caused by complications from diabetes. In 2017, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.

Brock finished his career having played 2,289 games for the Cardinals, the second most in team history behind Stan Musial. He began his career with the Cubs but was traded to St. Louis in 1964 in a deal centered around pitcher Ernie Broglio.

“I guess that fewer than 2 percent of the people in baseball thought it was a good trade for us,” Cardinals third baseman Ken Boyer later said.

Four months after the swap, Brock helped the Cardinals capture the World Series title by batting .300 with a home run and five RBI in seven games against the New York Yankees. In 1967, he hit .414 and stole seven bases as the Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox in seven games.

The trade is still viewed as one of the most lopsided in baseball history, with the phrase “Brock for Broglio” being used to signify an uneven transaction.

A constant threat on the base paths, Brock led the NL in stolen bases eight times while playing for St. Louis, including in 1974 at 35.

The Arkansas native was just the 20th player elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The Cubs and Cardinals held a moment of silence for Brock ahead of Sunday night’s game between the teams at Wrigley Field in Chicago.