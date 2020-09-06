This game is a direct result of the pandemic as games across the nation were canceled or postponed. Both programs had to scramble to fill their schedules, but the end result was a prime time, nationally televised game between historic programs.

The quality of play will be a question as neither team had a full set of spring practices, and fall training camp was altered with a variety of safety measures. Those measures may have an effect on the field, but the overall sentiment is that the sacrifices were worth it.

“Will we be ready football wise?” Niumatalolo asked. “I’m super nervous. Defensively our coaches are concerned about tackling. Offensively we’re concerned about blocking. We haven’t done anything live. If we can’t block or tackle, I told guys don’t worry about it. I made the decision early on that I was going to err on the side of safety than football. That was just my philosophy.”

Here are a few things to watch as Navy hosts BYU at 8 p.m. Monday (ESPN):

New starting QB

The Midshipmen are known for their exhausting triple-option attack that has produced rush offenses that ranked in the top six nationally the last 13 years and No. 1 in 2019 thanks to Malcolm Perry. The Navy quarterback ranked No. 2 in the nation with 155.2 rush yards per game, and Niumatalolo called Perry a running back who threw the ball.

Things will be slightly different with senior Dalen Morris making his first start after seeing action in just four games the previous three seasons. He will be the first Navy quarterback to make his first career start in the opening game of the season since Brian Hampton in 2006. Morris started training camp as the third-string quarterback and convinced the coaching staff to elevate him to the top spot. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder from Huntsville, Ala., is more of a spread quarterback with a strong arm, and Niumatalolo said that could open up facets of the offense. Offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper, however, put the brakes on thoughts of Navy airing the ball out.

“We don’t tweak anything,” Jasper said. “We’re going to go into every single game with the same mind-set, to run the football. Be physical. Establish our run game. Then everything else will open up off of that. Now Dalen does have the goods to throw the football … just having the threat of that helps us. Are we going to do a lot of it? That remains to be seen.”

Depending on defense

The Midshipmen are expected to be led by the defense in its second year under defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. The unit made immediate strides last year after being one of the worst units in the country in 2018. Navy ranked No. 103 in scoring defense (33.5 points per game), No. 90 in rush defense (191.5 yards) and No. 75 in pass defense (234.8 yards) in 2018. Last season it ranked No. 34 in scoring defense (22.3), No. 10 in rush defense (105.8) and No. 38 in pass defense (208.3).

Navy brings six starters back on that side of the ball with linebacker Diego Fagot as the centerpiece. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. He was named first-team all-American Athletic Conference after leading the team with 100 tackles to go along with 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception.

“There’s certain guys that are returning that you can do a little bit more with,” Newberry said. “But at the same time, we have a lot of new faces and guys that haven’t played a ton of snaps for us. You’ve kind of got to let that be your gauge. We’ve evolved and we’re changing and we’ve got some guys that played a lot of snaps that you can do a little more with, but you’re only as strong as your weakest link.”

New, quiet world

College football will look different across the nation this season as the coronavirus pandemic has forced stadiums to either close their doors or extremely limit attendance. Home-field advantage will be different in 2020.

Navy typically has a tangible edge with all of the midshipmen in the stands, but that won’t be the case for the opener. Players won’t be able to draw energy from the crowd and opponents will be able to communicate easier. There’s even a curiosity about how things will play out on the field. Coaches may be able to communicate easier up to the snap with less noise, but opponents will also be able to hear that coaching.

No one knows exactly what the environment will feel like.

“I don’t know,” Niumatalolo said. “It’s like this pandemic, there are so many unknowns about it. We’ll get to the game and try to figure it out. Try to bring your own juice to the game as far as emotion. I don’t think that’ll be a problem. I think both sides will be excited to play. … We’re a hard team to beat at home with our crowd and the midshipmen behind our bench.”

Familiar Cougars, kind of

Niumatalolo never thought he would coach against BYU during his time at Navy. The program was traditionally successful and there was no need to face it as a nonconference opponent. Circumstances changed.

The Midshipmen will face a big, physical team with a returning starter at quarterback and a very good offensive line.

Zach Willson is a third-year starter who threw for 2,382 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is experienced with a live arm and athleticism, but he will be without his top weapon in tight end Matt Bushman, who was lost for the season during a noncontact drill Monday. That’s a significant loss just a week before the game.

One of the biggest assets on the BYU defense is nose guard Khyiris Tonga, an NFL prospect who can plug up the middle of the line and cause problems to opposing run games.

The ties between Navy and BYU run deep. Niumatalolo and BYU Coach Kalani Sitake are from the same hometown of Laie, Hawaii. Both are Polynesian and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU tried to hire Niumatalolo before going with Sitake in 2015. Niumatalolo and BYU staff member Jack Damuni were childhood best friends. Va’a Niumatalolo, Ken’s son and Navy’s director of football operations, played at BYU from 2014 to 17 and is the brother in-law to BYU defensive lineman Fisher Jackson. Navy slot backs coach Joe DuPaix previously was on the BYU staff, and Cougars linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa transferred from Navy.

“I think it’s very significant,” Niumatalolo said about coaching against Sitake. “Proud of Kalani. We both recognize becoming a head football coach at the Division I level is a really, really hard thing to do. To have two guys from the same hometown, Polynesian ancestry, both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I think it’s a really cool deal.”