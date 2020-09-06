The incident occurred 40 minutes into the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Djokovic trailed 6-5 in the first set and had showed some frustration with his play. The Serbian then missed a passing shot from Carreño Busta on his forehand side. In preparing for the subsequent changeover, Djokovic took a spare ball out of his pocket and, apparently without looking, hit it with his racket toward the back of the court, where it struck a lineswoman in the throat and she fell onto the court.
Djokovic rushed to the back of the court to check on the lineswoman, then spoke at length to tournament officials on court before he was disqualified.
This story will be updated.