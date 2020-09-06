An already unique U.S. Open took an unimaginable turn Sunday when No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament after unintentionally hitting a lineswoman with a ball early in his fourth-round men’s singles match against No. 20 seed Pablo Carreño Busta.

Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam winner, is out of the tournament, and Carreño Busta will advance to the quarterfinals. Djokovic’s default ensures men’s tennis will have a new Grand Slam champion for the first time in six years.

The incident occurred 40 minutes into the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Djokovic trailed 6-5 in the first set and had showed some frustration with his play. The Serbian then missed a passing shot from Carreño Busta on his forehand side. In preparing for the subsequent changeover, Djokovic took a spare ball out of his pocket and, apparently without looking, hit it with his racket toward the back of the court, where it struck a lineswoman in the throat and she fell onto the court.

Djokovic rushed to the back of the court to check on the lineswoman, then spoke at length to tournament officials on court before he was disqualified.

This story will be updated.