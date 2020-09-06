Freeman’s first grand slam came in the series opener Friday. Before that, he’d had 5,858 plate appearances and hit 232 homers across 10 seasons without ever scoring four runs with one swing. That’s how it went for the Nationals in Atlanta, even in a four-game series split. That’s how it has gone for them all season, one that has them nestled in last place with 21 games left.

They are now 14-25 and by falling to the Braves failed in their attempt to win three straight for the first time since wins on July 29, July 30 and Aug. 4. Patrick Corbin was tagged for five runs in 5⅓ innings, with two of those runs scoring on Freeman’s homer off Finnegan. The offense flatlined against veteran Braves starter Josh Tomlin. Washington finished an 11-game road swing 3-8.

AD

AD

“You could see toward the end of the game today, they don’t quit. We scored some runs,” Manager Dave Martinez said, citing the two runs the Nationals scored in the ninth. “We were just behind too much. We just got to keep playing baseball.”

What the Nationals are doing this September — oddly both the third and final month of this season — is taking stock. Ownership signed General Manager Mike Rizzo to a three-year extension Saturday. Next it will pivot to Martinez, who has a 2021 club option but could negotiate an entirely new contract. And for Martinez and Rizzo, and the rest of the coaches and front office, the rest of this year is a chance to glimpse the future.

The questions include but are not limited to: Is Carter Kieboom their everyday third baseman? Where does 20-year-old infielder Luis García fit? Will Finengan and Wander Suero stay as reliable middle relievers? Should the team pick up fairly expensive options for right fielder Adam Eaton and starter Aníbal Sánchez? How much can be gleaned from 60 games played during the novel coronavirus pandemic?

AD

AD

"We are going to be entering into a new kind of process with the organization,” Rizzo said Sunday morning. “As you could see, the roster is going to get younger. We’ve got some good young prospects that we’ve had to see by the fact of the shortened season and the injuries. But we are really excited about seeing the players that we have coming up.”

These were Rizzo’s first public comments since the Nationals stood pat at last week’s trade deadline. The decision to do so was two-fold: On one hand, Rizzo says the team hadn’t played well enough to warrant buying. He also didn’t want to ship out prospects for such short-term gain. But on the other hand, he wanted to avoid selling to give this group an opportunity to click, knowing it would be hard with Stephen Strasburg and Starlin Castro out for the year with injuries.

The Nationals next ran a losing streak to seven. Then they snapped it Friday before taking another win against the Braves on Saturday. They had Corbin going in the series finale, and the lefty met bad luck right away. On his first pitch, Ronald Acuña Jr. rocked a 115-mph liner off the back of Corbin’s left leg. Corbin was visited by Martinez and head trainer Paul Lessard before remaining in the game. And the outing was mostly labor from there.

AD

AD

The offense nudged Washington ahead with a run off Tomlin in the second, once Brock Holt singled and scored from first on Eric Thames’s hit. The Nationals did nothing else against Tomlin in six innings. Corbin matched him for the second and third, grinding it out, before making a few mistakes.

“When they’re getting guys on base — it seemed like maybe every inning started with a hit — you try to pitch a little perfect there and you fall behind some guys,” Corbin said of his pitch count spiking early. “I think we got into that today where we maybe weren’t as aggressive in the zone after a guy was on base.”

The Braves went ahead 2-1 on Tyler Flowers’s two-run double in the fourth. Then, with no outs in the fifth, Marcell Ozuna crushed a hanging slider out to left. Corbin would soon exit in the sixth after throwing 105 pitches to record 16 outs. He left two runners on for reliever Finnegan, who jogged in to face the heart of Atlanta’s order. That wouldn’t end well.

AD

AD

Finnegan walked Dansby Swanson on six pitches to load the bases. His sliders were close, teasing the corners, but his fastballs missed well high and tight. That set up Freeman to break the game open. His grand slam traveled 421 feet before disappearing in the empty seats. It was the Braves’ 12th homer in the four-game series. They stretched their lead when Ozuna punched a three-run double off Dakota Bacus in the seventh.

In all, Corbin yielded nine hits and walked four, Finnegan gave up the big one, and Bacus let the Braves turn it into a blowout. The offense did little to keep that from happening, managing just four hits before compiling four more in the two-run ninth. The end was slow, quiet and familiar, with the Nationals stuck behind.