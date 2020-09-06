Brady’s match was less of a nail-biter than her compatriot’s — she beat the three-time major winner, 6-1, 6-4, and advances to face No. 23 seed Yulia Putintseva. The most drama in her win came when the former UCLA Bruin called out the trainer to work on her leg a couple of times.

Its routine nature notwithstanding, Brady’s quarterfinal berth accounts for a couple of notable firsts: It is the Pennsylvanian’s first quarterfinal appearance in 13 major tournaments, for one. She is also the first former college tennis player to reach that stage in the U.S. Open women’s singles draw since Gigi Fernández of Clemson did so in 1994.

Brady, 25, spent two years at UCLA from 2013 to 2015, helping the Bruins win a national championship in 2014.

“To be honest, if you were to tell me that when I left, if I were to go to college in 2013 at UCLA and seven years from then I would be in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open, I would probably laugh,” Brady said. “I would be shocked because I just — I wasn’t ready when I went to college. I wasn’t ready to play on the big stage. I definitely wasn’t ready to perform or compete with any of these other players.”

Brady has shown in a breakthrough summer that she is more than capable of handling the field now. With an all-court game that leans heavily on a cannon-like forehand, Brady has won nine of her past 10 matches in straight sets.

In the other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw, Rogers will face either Naomi Osaka or No. 14 seed Anett Kontaveit, who were set to play late Sunday night. No. 3 seed Serena Williams could make it three Americans in the quarterfinals if she wins her fourth-round match Monday.

Rogers is into the second quarterfinal of her career following her loss to Garbiñe Muguruza at the same stage at the French Open in 2016.

Her win Sunday represented not just an upset of one of the six former Grand Slam winners who made it to the fourth round but a personal comeback as well. Ranked No. 93 after breaking into the top 50 two years ago, Rogers ruptured the cartilage in her knee in 2018 and needed surgery that she thought might end her career.

“I wasn’t confident in my knee. I wasn’t able to move like I thought I should. Here I am two years later as fit as I’ve ever been and moving really well,” Rogers said. “Just sticking with it, trusting the team I had around me, telling me I could do it, sticking with it. ... Starting the year ranked 174, I thought of myself as a higher-ranked player. When I stepped on the court, I didn’t see that number. I felt like I would get back to where I wanted to be if I just kept doing the things that I knew were right. Stuck with the process.”