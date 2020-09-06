Yes, the Cotton Pickers, a name that for many brings forth thoughts of slavery in America. The public high school, located in a suburb of the South Texas town, has had this team name since the early 1900s. Thomasson’s tweet, which unintentionally brought attention to it, quickly went viral.

By Sunday the video had been viewed more than 2.5 million times. Many viewers expressed outrage or confusion, asking if they had read the name correctly. Former Bears defensive back Charles Tillman called it “so offensive on so many levels.”

The Robstown Independent School district responded to the outcry with a statement Saturday.

The District is aware of trending social media regarding our school mascot. Please see below for our Official Statement in response to this concern. Posted by Robstown Independent School District on Saturday, September 5, 2020

“Robstown Independent School District has not received commentary from parents or community members regarding our school mascot,” the statement said. “The area around Robstown is one of the leading cotton producing regions in the United States. To be a Robstown ‘Cotton Picker’ represents a sense of pride based on tradition for the students and a historical legacy for the community members of Robstown.

“Thus, the community does not perceive a negative connotation connected with its nickname. At this time, Robstown ISD will stay focused on student needs as a priority. This district remains committed to our vision of inspiring life-long learning, by providing limitless opportunities for success.”

Robstown ISD came to the defense of its team name in 2017, too, when a local middle school changing its mascot from a rebel prompted discussions about whether Robstown should do the same. Locals who stand by the name argue it’s a point of pride for the small community and the families in it.

“We’re Latinos. We’re migrant workers, and we picked cotton,” Robstown alumnus Herman Rodriguez told KIII TV at the time. “My parents picked cotton.”

According to census data nearly 94 percent of Robstown’s 11,000-plus residents are Hispanic or Latino.

NFL Hall of Famer and former NFL Players Association President Gene Upshaw, who was Black, is among Robstown’s notable alumni.

Across the country, the intersection of sports and social issues have forced teams at all levels to re-examine or change mascots or nicknames that some may find offensive.

In the D.C. area alone, it’s not just the Washington Football Team that has made a change amid a chorus of criticism. In the last three years, four local high schools have changed their names from that of a Confederate figure. In 2018, Falls Church’s J.E.B. Stuart changed its name to Justice. Last year, Washington-Lee in Arlington was renamed Washington-Liberty. This summer, Stonewall Jackson in Manassas was renamed Unity Reed. Most recently, Robert E. Lee in Springfield became John R. Lewis.

“It is hard to imagine a more fitting replacement for a disgraced Confederate general than a civil rights icon,” Fairfax school board member Karl Frisch said at the time.