“Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the team hotel,” Southgate said, per Sky Sports. “We are still getting to the depths of all the information because it was only brought to my attention only a couple of hours before training, I am still getting to grips with some of the detail.
“What is clear is that there was a breach of the coronavirus guidelines. We spent such a long time getting those measures in place, the whole squad followed that together.”
Foden 20, and Greenwood, 18, both made their international debuts in Saturday’s match. Manchester City, Foden’s professional team, called his actions “totally inappropriate” in a statement. Manchester United, Greenwood’s club team, said it was “disappointed” in him and will wait to see if he must enter a 14-day quarantine period because of his breach. United opens its Premier League season Saturday against Crystal Palace, while City faces Wolves on Monday.
“They have been naive and we have dealt with it appropriately,” Southgate said. “I recognize their age, but of course, the whole world is dealing with this pandemic and there is a responsibility on all ages that they do their part. We are not underestimating how important it is we keep the bubble the way we have.”
Iceland’s pandemic travel rules mandate that visitors to the island nation get tested for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival, quarantine for five days and then get tested again. England’s national team received an exemption from these rules, but they were prohibited from interacting with anyone outside their secure bubble — not even family members — except during the game itself.
Read more