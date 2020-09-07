“Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience,” French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said Monday.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings and reporters will need to pass coronavirus tests to enter the tournament bubble. The players will be tested upon their arrival in Paris and then again 72 hours later. During the tournament, they will be tested every five days and must stay in one of two hotels booked by tournament organizers.

Organizers moved the tournament from its traditional date in late May to September because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shown signs of a resurgence in France as the country continues to reopen. New cases in France increased by almost 9,000 on Friday, its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic and the biggest increase in Europe. Still, the country has been reluctant to shut things down again, with officials pointing to an increase in testing and to the fact that hospitalizations and mortality have not risen along with the positive tests.

Instead, most parts of the country now require people to wear masks at all times when outside, and last week, French children returned to their school buildings in most areas.

The U.S. Open currently is being played without fans in attendance in New York, with the finals to be played about two weeks before the French Open begins.

“The FFT has a responsibility to protect the health of anyone involved in the tournament: it has a responsibility to international tennis to organize this major tournament and it also has a responsibility to society. What we want people to see is that it is possible to enjoy sport, socialize and interact with other people while respecting strict health and hygiene guidelines,” Jean-François Vilotte, director general of the French tennis federation, said in an interview posted on the French Open’s website. “We want our tournament to be truly remarkable and to set an example, from all angles. By setting an example with our tournament, we hope to prove that we can get the economy back on track, though it goes without saying that certain conditions and certain restrictions must be respected.”