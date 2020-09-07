“Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience,” French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said Monday.

AD

AD

Fans will be required to wear face coverings and reporters will need to pass coronavirus tests to enter the tournament bubble. The players will be tested upon their arrival in Paris and then again 72 hours later. During the tournament, they will be tested every five days and must stay in one of two hotels booked by tournament organizers.

Three-time French Open winner Serena Williams said Monday that she had hoped to stay at her apartment in Paris during the tournament.

“Well, if there are fans, then we should be able to stay elsewhere then,” Williams said following her round-of-16 win over Maria Sakkari at the U.S. Open. “Yeah, that’s interesting, because there is no private housing but there’s fans. But I kind of knew that. It’s just for me I’m super conservative because I do have some serious health issues, so I try to stay away from public places, because I have been in a really bad position in the hospital a few times. So I don’t want to end up in that position again, so I don’t know. I’ll just do my best to continue to keep — for me, I try to keep a 12-foot distance instead of six.”

AD

AD

In 2011, Williams was hospitalized because of a pulmonary embolism, a health issue that occurred again when she gave birth to her daughter in 2017. She is included in the list of participants on the French Open’s website but said Monday she still hasn’t made her final decision.

“I’m honestly taking it one day at a time. I’m going to have to make the best decision for my health. You know, obviously maybe it will be good for me to talk to the organizers just to see how that works with the crowd and how we will be protected,” she said. “They have to make the best decision for them, and I have to do what’s best for me. But I think it should be okay. …

“I still have some questions, but I’m really kind of, ironically, focused on New York. But it’s kind of hard because, you know, these Grand Slams are so close to each other this year.”

AD

AD

Organizers moved the French Open from its traditional start date in late May to September because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shown signs of a resurgence in France as the country continues to reopen. New cases in France increased by almost 9,000 on Friday, its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic and the biggest increase in Europe. Still, the country has been reluctant to shut things down again, with officials pointing to an increase in testing and to the fact that hospitalizations and mortality have not risen with the positive tests.

Instead, most parts of the country now require people to wear masks at all times when outside, and last week French children returned to their school buildings in most areas.

“The FFT has a responsibility to protect the health of anyone involved in the tournament. It has a responsibility to international tennis to organize this major tournament, and it also has a responsibility to society. What we want people to see is that it is possible to enjoy sport, socialize and interact with other people while respecting strict health and hygiene guidelines,” Jean-François Vilotte, director general of the French Tennis Federation, said in an interview posted on the French Open’s website. “We want our tournament to be truly remarkable and to set an example, from all angles. By setting an example with our tournament, we hope to prove that we can get the economy back on track, though it goes without saying that certain conditions and certain restrictions must be respected.”