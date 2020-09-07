It feels like about 10 years have passed since then (thanks a lot, coronavirus), but college football’s five power conferences haven’t even begun their first season of the 2020s (and at least two are on track not to do so until 2021). And while preseason predictions are ever-so-common, how about pre-decade predictions.

This is as much about mixing the current state of programs with their built-in advantages and disadvantages (available resources, access to talent, institutional commitment). The variable hardest to quantify is what sort of long-term response any school will have to the pandemic, but it’s also anyone’s guess who ends up making a brilliant coaching hire or elevates their recruiting for some reason or another.

So that’s what this is: A 10-year guess on the trajectory of teams relative to the last two decades. And we’ll start in the Pac-12, where things would be easier to sort out if Southern California just got back to being Southern California.

Instead, the South Division remains subject to odd developments (besides Utah consistently contending) and the North has only one head coach who has completed more than three seasons (Stanford’s David Shaw). Things could be shaken up in the Pacific Northwest and the Bay Area in short order.

For now, though, it’s a waiting game out west. Whether the Pac-12 gets back on the field in the spring or fall of 2021, here’s a Hail Mary on whether the best or worst of the 21st century to date awaits each school in the 2020s.

Note: *Not a Pac-12 member for part or all of the decade

Arizona

2000s: 49-69 (30-54)

2010s: 63-64 (36-54)

2020s prediction: In between

It’s not that the Wildcats were great in the 2010s (aside from a fine 10-4 run in 2014). But they did avoid a sustained bad run like the one in the aughts. Kevin Sumlin isn’t off to a great start in the desert (9-15 in two years), and with another season or two like that, a .500ish decade will sound pretty good.

Arizona State

2000s: 65-58 (37-47)

2010s: 73-56 (48-42)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The Sun Devils have operated largely in a fairly narrow range the last two decades. They’ve never won less than four games in any of those seasons (with low tide in 2001 and 2009), and nosed past eight wins four times (including 10-win runs in 2007, 2013 and 2014). Herm Edwards has 15 victories in his first two seasons, and a 7.5-win average sounds about right for the next 10 years.

California

2000s: 71-53 (43-41)

2010s: 54-70 (29-61)

2020s prediction: In between

The Golden Bears are stuck in what has been the tougher half of the Pac-12 since division play began in 2011, and also dealt with a severe three-year dip (9-27 in 2012-14) that was worse than their turn-of-the-century sputtering. Cal enters the decade in decent shape, which is a good first step to avoid getting buried in the North Division anytime soon.

Colorado

2000s: 58-67 (39-41)*

2010s: 44-80 (22-67)*

2020s prediction: In between

The offseason hire of Karl Dorrell, who hugged .500 pretty tightly during most of his five-year run at UCLA in the mid-Aughts, wasn’t terribly inspiring. The Buffaloes should be winning more than 4.4 games a year, and it’s been five years since they were sustainably dreadful. But with Colorado’s one bowl trip in the last 12 seasons, it is difficult to have confidence it can be a .500 program over the next 10 years.

Oregon

2000s: 87-38 (57-27)

2010s: 101-32 (66-24)

2020s prediction: In between

It’s hard to win 10 games a year for a decade, and it’s quite impressive to do so spanning four head coaches. The Ducks are in better shape now than at any point since their trip to the 2014 title game, though the graduation of quarterback Justin Herbert means there could be some short-term slippage. Oregon might not have seven consecutive 10-win seasons (2008-2014) again, but the resources are there for it to remain at or near the top of the Pac-12 far more often than not.

Oregon State

2000s: 80-45 (51-33)

2010s: 43-79 (27-63)

2020s prediction: In between

The aughts were a decided outlier in Corvallis, coming after the 29-win 1990s and the 22-win 1980s. But the Beavers showed some life last year and could be ready to emerge from a six-year bowl drought. Even in the tougher Pac-12 North, the Beavers should be able to do better than 4.3 wins a year for the next decade.

Southern California

2000s: 102-26 (64-20)

2010s: 86-45 (61-29)

2020s prediction: In between

For as disappointing and disjointed as the Trojans seemed in the post-Pete Carroll era, they still won more games in the teens than anyone in the Pac-12 besides Oregon and Stanford. Somebody is bound to figure things out at a high level for at least a few years at Southern Cal, though matching Carroll’s mid-aughts run would be a tough task.

Stanford

2000s: 47-69 (33-51)

2010s: 98-35 (66-24)

2020s prediction: In between

Maybe the easiest call in the league, and not just because the Cardinal has a lengthy history of swinging between good stretches (70-40-4 in the 1970s, 60-53-2 in the 1990s) and shaky ones (44-65-2 in the 1980s). Stanford had three 10-win seasons in its history before the teens, and then ripped off six in seven years. That’s going to be hard to match, especially with some slippage already evident.

UCLA

2000s: 67-57 (41-43)

2010s: 64-64 (43-47)

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

As always, the Bruins are a wild card, and making a prediction here is tricky considering how perfectly mediocre they’ve been for much of the last 20 years. Chip Kelly’s first two years back in the college game haven’t gone well on the field or in recruiting, so that’s not an optimal start. The better prediction might just be “more of the same,” which isn’t likely to stir much excitement in Westwood.

Utah

2000s: 86-36 (51-24)*

2010s: 83-47 (49-40)*

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

The question isn’t whether the rough-and-tumble Utes will continue to toss up nine-plus wins a year in the near term. Instead, how do they weather the transition from Kyle Whittingham (who is now 60 and has been at the school for a quarter-century) to whoever comes next? Maybe that doesn’t happen for another 10 years and this looks silly in retrospect, but it’s reasonable to wonder how much of a drop-off there might be when one of the sport’s most underrated head coaches calls it a career. The difference in leagues is not a factor here. There was a predictable, but brief winning percentage dip for a few years after moving from the Mountain West to the Pac-12, but the Utes have averaged 9.2 victories the last six years.

Washington

2000s: 49-71 (31-53)

2010s: 85-48 (54-36)

2020s prediction: In between

Chris Petersen did his part to revitalize the Huskies, leading them to a 55-26 record and a pair of Pac-12 titles in six years. Living up to that standard is not an easy task for new coach Jimmy Lake (and any potential successors this decade, since 10-year runs are an exception and not a rule). But now that Washington has sorted things outs, it would need some self-inflicted errors to slide back to the forgettable state it found itself in on the back half of the aughts.

Washington State

2000s: 57-63 (33-51)

2010s: 61-65 (39-51)

2020s prediction: In between

The Cougars lost a clear-cut identity when Mike Leach bolted for Mississippi State, and they might not match the 37 wins the Pirate Coach oversaw from 2015 to 2018 in any four-year stretch in the next decade. But don’t forget, they won only 18 games in the front half of the teens. Here’s guessing the next 10 years don’t have the same peaks or valleys in Pullman. Luring Nick Rolovich from Hawaii was a sensible hire as this decade dawns.