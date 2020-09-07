In their second meeting Monday in the U.S. Open’s fourth round, Williams allowed the memory nothing more than a passing whirl through her temporal lobe.

AD

AD

Seeking her seventh U.S. Open title, the third-seeded Williams advanced to her 17th quarterfinal at the event with a masterful 6-3, 6-7 (8-6), 6-3 win over the 15th-seeded Sakkari that again proved Williams’s ability to reset as she continues her quest for a record-tying 24th major championship.

The 38-year-old hasn't logged back-to-back losses (excluding walkovers by retirement) to the same player since Justine Henin in 2007.

“I felt like Maria played a completely — I felt like she almost played better today,” Williams said. “She’s such a good competitor.”

There was certainly no lack of effort on Sakkari's part.

The Greek woman ranked No. 22 in the world played with a controlled sort of fearlessness Monday, comporting her emotions as precisely as she deployed her cracking groundstrokes and killer serve. She served 13 aces — one more than Williams, the best server in the women’s game — and hit 35 winners. Williams had 30.

AD

AD

“Of course I thought about [our previous match] — but ever so little,” Williams said afterward. “It was a completely different match, completely different scenario, different moment. I just kept fighting. She was doing so well, playing so aggressive. I knew I needed to do the same thing.”

Sakkari forced Williams into raising her level Monday in a tight, high-level match that proved the treat of the holiday weekend at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

After a routine first set in which Williams adjusted to serving into the sun in her first noon match of the tournament, trouble arrived in the second as Sakkari varied her shots and made the match more physical. But Williams saved a pair of set points to force a tiebreaker and worked her way to two points from victory.

AD

She sent a backhand long and flubbed a forehand to give Sakkari the set on her fifth set point. Sakkari then took a 2-0 lead in the third set before Williams erased that as well, breaking back with a forehand winner and holding her serve to take a 3-2 lead.

“I have to be deadly honest: I wasn’t brave enough in the third set,” Sakkari said. “I kind of — not choked, but didn’t get my chances. And if you don’t get your chances with a good Serena against you, it’s done.”

AD

Williams won six of the final seven games to seal the win, letting out a scream at the end that only her husband watching in the stands returned.

She will face unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova, who beat Alizé Cornet on Monday, 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, for a spot in the semifinals. The Bulgarian is playing her first tournament since 2017, when she left the WTA Tour to have a child. Should Victoria Azarenka win her fourth-round match Monday night against Karolina Muchova, three mothers will be through to the quarterfinals. Second-seeded American Sofia Kenin and No. 16 seed Elise Mertens were set to play the final fourth-round match Monday night.

AD

Williams’s daughter, Olympia, wasn’t shown in the stands during her mother’s fourth-round match, unlike during Williams’s victory Saturday over Sloane Stephens. Only fellow players, Williams’s coach, her husband and a few other spectators got to watch live Monday as she broke her second tournament record of the fortnight.

AD

Last week, Williams broke the record for most U.S. Open singles wins when she earned her 102nd. Monday, she became the first player with 100 career wins in Arthur Ashe Stadium, built in 1997 as tennis’s largest stage and the beating heart of her home Grand Slam. The player with the next most — 77 — is Roger Federer.

Three more wins there, and Williams will tie the record that matters most: Margaret Court’s 24 major championships.