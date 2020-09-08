“There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with covid,” the Australian continued. “The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia.”

Barty, who skipped the U.S. Open for the same reasons, added that the “health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority.”

Serena Williams voiced similar concerns on Monday, after she advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Williams, a three-time French Open champion, said she was uncertain whether she would play at Roland Garros, where play is scheduled to begin Sept. 27.

On Monday, the tournament’s director announced that all players would be housed in two hotels “without exception,” creating a bubble of sorts even though the director also announced plans to have fans in the stands at Roland Garros.

“Well, if there are fans, then we should be able to stay elsewhere then,” said Williams, who has had lung problems, including a pulmonary embolism after the first of her daughter three years ago. She has been “hoping,” she said, to stay in her Paris apartment.

The 30-acre Roland Garros site will be split into zones surrounding the three main courts, with 5,000 people allowed to watch in the area around Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts and a maximum of 1,500 allowed around the third court. According to the Associated Press, the number of fans allowed to attend is much lower than what tournament organizers were hoping for: 50 to 60 percent capacity, or around 20,000 fans per day.

The French Open was moved from its traditional late May spot on the tennis calendar because of the coronavirus, which has shown signs of a resurgence in France as the country continues to reopen. New cases in France increased by almost 9,000 on Friday, the country’s biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic and the biggest increase in Europe.

