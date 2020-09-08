Penn State? Once. Michigan? Still seeking its first trip to the league championship game, regardless of the divisional setup. The two are a combined 1-11 against Ohio State since the latest round of expansion.

AD

AD

Trying to size up the decade to come goes well beyond current rosters and even current coaches (though both elements have some instructive value). It would be silly to expect much slippage from Ohio State, which has cranked out at least 10 victories in all but one season since 2005.

But Michigan and, to a lesser degree, Penn State are fascinating to think about since they’ve been off their historical peaks in the early 21st century.

Consider that Michigan won 96 games in the 1970s, another 90 in the ‘80s and then 93 in the 1990s. That has dipped to 81 (2000s) and 85 (2010s) over the past two decades, and those numbers look worse with the permanent expansion of schedules in the mid-aughts.

AD

As for Penn State, here are its victory totals from the past five decades: 96 (1970s), 89 (1980s), 97 (1990s), 77 (2000s) and 87 (2010s). Not as good of late, but there are some concentrated bursts of excellence (51 victories between 2005 and 2009; 42 between 2016 and 2019) in that span.

AD

If Michigan and Penn State are consistently contending for top-10 finishes for the next decade, it will make Ohio State’s life a bit more difficult. It would also be a bit of a restoration, particularly for a Michigan program that hasn’t won the Big Ten since 2004.

As a reminder, this series is as much about mixing the current state of programs with their built-in advantages and disadvantages (available resources, access to talent, institutional commitment). It’s hard to figure out how the novel coronavirus pandemic will influence the course of programs, and it’s impossible to know who will make a brilliant coaching hire or elevate their recruiting in the next 10 years — and who might go in the opposite direction.

AD

A look, then, at the Big Ten at the dawn of the 2020s, even if it’s uncertain just when the first full season of the decade will arrive for the conference.

AD

Note: *Not a Big Ten member for part or all of the decade

Illinois

2000s: 45-73 (26-54)

2010s: 46-78 (20-64)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

This isn’t a suggestion the Illini is suddenly about to become a West Division power. And while it is informed by the end of a four-year bowl drought last season, it is also built on the observation Illinois has been really bad for stretches of the past 20 years. The Illini won fewer than four games in eight of those seasons, and merely becoming a perennial 5-7 or 6-6 team — a more manageable feat in its half of the league — would put them on track to fulfill this projection.

Indiana

2000s: 39-78 (18-62)

AD

2010s: 49-74 (22-62)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The Hoosiers don’t face a particularly high bar on this front. It’s worth pointing out that while last season’s 8-5 mark was Indiana’s best since going 8-4 in 1993, it wasn’t a completely wild leap. The Hoosiers have won at least five games in six of the past seven seasons, compiling a 39-48 mark in that span. It’s not eye-catching, but it’s the best sustained stretch in Bloomington since the heart of the Bill Mallory era in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Thanks to the school’s investment in the program, at least a little progress seems likely.

Iowa

2000s: 80-45 (49-31)

AD

2010s: 81-49 (48-36)

AD

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

The Hawkeyes have had only two coaches since 1979: Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz. Iowa went 77-39-4 in the 1980s and 62-53-2 in the 1990s, and the only true multiyear blip in 40 years was a 7-27 stretch between 1998 (Fry’s last season) and 2000. Ferentz, 65, will probably retire at some point this decade, and the handoff to his successor could prompt at least a temporary step back — enough to briefly slip below a reliable eight wins per year. Until then, it’s a good bet Iowa will keep playing in plenty of low-scoring noon kickoffs on ESPN2 that clock in at less than three hours. Just not this fall.

Maryland

2000s: 71-52 (41-39)*

AD

2010s: 50-74 (25-59)*

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

The prediction shifts to in between if the 10-year clock began in the fall of 2021. Let’s break this down into five-year segments of diminishing returns: Maryland was 41-20 from 2000 to 2004, 30-32 from 2005 to 2009, 29-34 from 2010 to 2014 and 21-40 over the past five seasons. The move to the Big Ten has, unsurprisingly, made life tougher for the Terrapins; they are 3-21 against Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State since 2014. Now Maryland gets a full decade of those games. The 2020s begin amid a rebuild under Michael Locksley, whose best assets — in addition to his recruiting chops, he genuinely wanted the job and just as genuinely believes in the program’s potential — are undeniable. But fixing the program architecture (to borrow a phrase from Locksley) takes time, especially in the unforgiving Big Ten East, and there could be two or three more lean years before the talent Locksley has gotten to commit in his 2021 recruiting class can blossom on the field. That would drag down the decade win total even if Locksley gets things turned around eventually.

Michigan

2000s: 81-43 (53-27)

AD

AD

2010s: 85-44 (53-31)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

Five years into the Jim Harbaugh era, the Wolverines are 0-5 against Ohio State, 1-4 in bowl games and 46-9 in all other contests. Those end-of-season nose-dives aren’t making anyone happy in Ann Arbor, but the returns are still better than in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke years. Assuming Michigan State doesn’t reemerge as a juggernaut anytime soon, Michigan should be able to move closer to nine wins per year, if not a little more.

Michigan State

2000s: 60-62 (32-48)

2010s: 92-40 (56-28)

2020s prediction: In between

The Spartans are coming off a clear-cut program peak, winning at least a share of three Big Ten titles in the 2010s (matching their total from between 1967 and 2009) while advancing to the playoff in 2015. Now Mark Dantonio is retired, and it’s not as though he left Michigan State (which is coming off consecutive 7-6 seasons) in a position of considerable strength. The Spartans might end up bobbing along just north of .500 in a lot of seasons over the next decade.

Minnesota

2000s: 62-62 (30-50)

AD

AD

2010s: 66-61 (34-50)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

But not by much. The Golden Gophers have remained remarkably tethered to .500, winning between five and seven games in 10 of their 20 seasons since 2000. Last year’s 11-2 run was their first 10-win season since 2003, and they’ve won at least four games in all but three seasons this century (1-11 in 2007; 3-9 in 2010 and 2011). If P.J. Fleck is in it for the long haul, maybe Minnesota far outstrips its recent record. If he stays, though, he could ironically get trapped in Glen Mason territory. It was Mason who piloted that 2003 Gophers team … and found himself out of a job after going 20-17 over the next three seasons.

Nebraska

2000s: 84-44 (47-33)*

2010s: 75-54 (46-38)*

2020s prediction: In between

It wasn’t that long ago that Cornhuskers fans gnashed their teeth at ramming into the Pelini Line and the 9-4 or 10-4 record that accompanied it annually. There aren’t many power conference programs with more underwhelming outcomes in the past five years than Nebraska. Tom Osborne and Tommie Frazier aren’t walking through that door, but the Huskers should be better, and expecting fewer than 7.5 wins per year over the long haul from a school so heavily invested in football seems unwise.

Northwestern

2000s: 61-61 (38-42)

AD

2010s: 72-56 (42-42)

2020s prediction: In between, but closer to the 2010s

If you had to bet on one Big Ten coach still having the same job in 2030, 45-year-old Pat Fitzgerald wouldn’t be a bad choice. (Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin, two other 40-somethings, would warrant consideration, as would Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, who’s 54). He has won 99 games at his alma mater, the Wildcats have been to nine bowl games in the past 12 seasons, and expectations (even with a palatial and fairly new practice facility) will never be as unhinged as they are at other schools in the conference. But it’s not a place where 8-5 seasons can be cranked out on autopilot, either, and hiccups like last year’s 3-9 will happen on occasion. That would make an 80-win decade tough to attain. But 70 or so? Perfectly plausible with leadership that understands the ins and outs of the league’s lone private school.

Ohio State

2000s: 102-25 (64-16)

AD

2010s: 117-18 (74-10)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

Impossible, right? Then again, Ohio State is major college football and basketball’s most recession-proof program outside of Kansas men’s hoops and Connecticut women’s hoops. The Buckeyes tied with Clemson for the second-most victories in the 2010s (behind only Alabama) — and that was with a 6-7 tossed in during the interregnum between the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer years. Avoid a year like that, and Ohio State could be ever-so-slightly better in the next decade. The early returns on the Ryan Day era are superb, and the Buckeyes are about as invested as possible in maintaining this level of excellence. The program most likely to slow things down — both head-to-head and by denying trips to the Big Ten title game and the playoff — is …

Penn State

2000s: 77-46 (45-35)

2010s: 87-42 (54-30)

2020s prediction: Best of the 21st century

The Nittany Lions had four losing seasons between 2000 and 2004. They faced scholarship reductions and a two-year bowl ban in the wake of a child sex abuse scandal early last decade. Penn State enters the 2020s with a 42-11 mark over the past four years, and James Franklin has maintained an exceptional level of recruiting. Expecting the Nittany Lions to post between 95 and 105 victories over the next decade sounds about right at this point.

Purdue

2000s: 67-57 (41-39)

2010s: 43-81 (24-60)

2020s prediction: In between

The Boilermakers have finished above .500 in the Big Ten just once in the past 14 years, and they haven’t won more than seven games since 2007. So matching the success of even the twilight years of the Joe Tiller era over the next decade seems like a reach. But assuming there isn’t a catastrophically poor coaching hire along the line, Purdue should be able to flirt with .500 more often than not for the foreseeable future thanks to its placement in the West Division.

Rutgers

2000s: 58-63 (23-46)*

2010s: 49-75 (20-61)*

2020s prediction: Worst of the 21st century

Yes, there’s an opportunity for the Scarlet Knights, who made a sensible move and rehired the only guy who managed to build a winner on the banks of the Raritan in the past 40 years. Given time, Greg Schiano should be able to do better than the 9-39 (3-33 Big Ten) record of the past four years. But Rutgers won 36 games over the first half of the teens, including an 8-5 mark in its first year in the Big Ten. It’s hard to imagine Rutgers piling up five-win seasons right now, let alone eight- or nine-win campaigns. Schiano could pull it off, but there’s bound to be a rocky year or three at the start of his tenure to drag the winning percentage down.

Wisconsin

2000s: 86-43 (44-36)

2010s: 102-34 (64-20)

2020s prediction: In between

Is there a more underappreciated yet consistently strong power conference program than Wisconsin? (Oklahoma State is probably the closest contender.) The Badgers shrugged off two coaching changes and churned out seven 10-win seasons in the 2010s, and Paul Chryst (52-16 in six seasons) isn’t going anywhere. A Wisconsin alum, Chryst is an ideal match for a program that understands its control-the-trenches identity perfectly. There’s no reason to think the Badgers can’t keep contending for West Division titles, but a roughly 10-3 average is hard to sustain. Trading Michigan for Ohio State as an annual cross-division opponent starting in 2022 won’t make that any easier.