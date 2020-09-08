Bocanegra, who played 11 years for the national team and excelled as a defender in both MLS and several European leagues, appeared on 68.5 percent. It was his third year on the ballot.

Forty-two players were under consideration. Seven of the previous 10 players elected since 2014 have been from the women’s national team.

The induction ceremony this fall was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Bocanegra will join next year’s class at the 2021 ceremony in Frisco, Tex.

Bocanegra, currently Atlanta United’s technical director, is tied for 10th all-time in U.S. men’s history with 110 appearances. His 14 goals are a record for a U.S. defender. He captained the 2010 squad in South Africa. His club tenure included the Chicago Fire, Fulham (England) and Rangers (Scotland).

It marked the fourth time in six years voters elected just one player despite several worthy candidates. Last year, Abby Wambach was the lone choice and, though at the time she had scored more international goals than any man or woman in soccer history, almost 20 percent of voters did not include her on their ballot.

No one was elected in the veteran or builder category this year, even though the threshold is just 50 percent.

Aside from Solo in the player category, voters continued to pass over Steve Cherundolo, a three-time World Cup defender who played 12 years in the Bundesliga; national team players Shannon Boxx and Kate Markgraf; and Jaime Moreno, one of two players in MLS history to record at least 100 goals and 100 assists.

Cherundolo was on 57.3 percent of ballots, Boxx and Markgraf 52.2 apiece and Moreno on 50.6.

Moreno, a Bolivian forward who won four MLS Cups with D.C. United, was in his final year of eligibility. He will move into the veteran category.

The most conspicuous absence, however, was Solo, who made a U.S.-record 202 appearances in 16 years, twice won the World Cup’s Golden Glove award as the tournament’s best goalkeeper and four times was voted world goalie of the year.

She also drew notoriety off the field: a 2014 arrest for assault (the case was dismissed years later); expulsion from the 2007 World Cup squad after fuming about being benched; a 2015 incident in which she was the passenger in a U.S. Soccer Federation vehicle driven by her husband, who was arrested for driving under the influence; and calling Sweden a “bunch of cowards” after a 2016 Olympic match.

An outspoken critic of the USSF during the women’s national team labor disputes, Solo ran unsuccessfully for federation president in 2018. She can remain on the Hall of Fame ballot for several more years, as long as she continues to receive at least 5 percent of the vote.

Hall of Fame voting is done by inducted members; past and present senior national team coaches; MLS and NWSL head coaches with at least four years’ experience in the U.S. top tier; the league commissioners and management officials; USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone and chief executive Will Wilson; and select media members.

Voters are permitted to include as many as 10 names on their ballot, but many current Hall of Famers often choose only one, according to a person close to the process.

For years, one of the big problems was getting eligible voters to submit ballots. At one point, it was as low as 35 percent. This year, it was expected to surpass 80 percent.

A review of voting guidelines began a few years ago and changes are expected before the 2021 vote.

Top 10:

Carlos Bocanegra 68.5%

Steve Cherundolo 57.3%

Hope Solo 57.3%

Kate Markgraf 52.2%

Shannon Boxx 52.2%

Jaime Moreno 50.6%

Frankie Hejduk 46.6%

David Beckham 45.5%

Steve Ralston 30.9%

Lauren Holiday 27.0%