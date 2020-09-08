Away from the spotlight of the New York tournament grounds, the USTA’s philanthropic arm has been working to help the sport restart at the grass-roots level, in community-based programs that were shuttered along with the pro tour and countless small businesses around the country this past spring.

In both of these arenas, 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert is playing a vital, vocal role.

At the spectator-free U.S., Open, Evert is providing a champion’s perspective on the unusual pressures of competing in unprecedented conditions as an analyst for ESPN, the only network allowed on premises.

“Tennis players are creatures of habit: They are used to going to the same restaurants, practicing with the same people and using the same locker room,” Evert said in a telephone interview, alluding to all the norms that have been altered by the U.S. Open’s strict protocols. “So, it’s going to take a special player to win this year’s U.S. Open. It’s going to be a player that is flexible. A player that is patient. A player that is focused. And a player that is going to conjure up their own energy out there when there are no fans and no atmosphere.”

Off-camera, Evert is leading Rally to Rebuild, a USTA Foundation fundraising campaign designed to help local tennis and education organizations safely emerge from months-long absences.

“Covid brought all these programs to a halt,” said Evert, who learned to play on public courts in South Florida. “We just want to get them back on track and get these kids to a safe environment.”

To that end, Rally to Rebuild had raised more than $4 million toward its $5 million goal and is distributing proceeds in the form of $5,000 grants to community-based programs in the National Junior Tennis and Learning network, which serves roughly 160,000 youngsters in 250 communities. The goal of these programs isn’t to groom the next generation of U.S. tennis pros; it’s to give young players a safe place to learn the game, get help with schoolwork and learn life skills that will serve them off the court as well.

“It supports tennis, education and mentoring, which I pushed for because I believe kids need mentoring,” said Evert, who is chairwoman of the USTA Foundation. “This has been the focus of the charitable part of the USTA, which probably not many people are aware of; they probably think that all the USTA does is make money off the U.S. Open. But by being able to have the U.S. Open, it helps fund programs like this.”

Among the beneficiaries of Rally to Rebuild is the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation, which for more than half a century has provided tennis instruction and academic support to traditionally underserved children in the District.

College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center, which has helped more than 280 youngsters earn college scholarships and produced Frances Tiafoe, 22, who reached the U.S. Open’s fourth round for the first time this year, also received a grant that helped with its staged reopening this summer, CEO Ray Benton said.

Since 2012, the WTEF has provided the bulk of its services at its East Capital campus at the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center in Ward 7. The complex includes nine outdoor courts as well as several indoor courts, classrooms and a community center. And it serves youngsters from age 4, via school-based programs for pre-kindergarteners, through graduating high school seniors.

All of its work was halted in March by the novel coronavirus. After the initial shock, the center began offering online tutoring for students who would otherwise spend their after-school hours at the East campus site.

But before in-person tennis lessons could resume, the staff had to acquire some supplies not accounted for in its annual budget — such as thermometers and protective masks. That’s where the $5,000 grant from Rally to Rebuild helped, said John Borden, the WTEF’s chief operating officer.

“For our facility, it was a vital first step,” he said. “It let clubs and organizations such as ours know that the USTA was listening and doing whatever it could.”

With safety equipment in hand, the WTEF resumed outdoor tennis in early June amid strict protocols, Borden said. All students and coaches had their temperature checked before stepping on a court. No more than four students and one coach were permitted on a court at a time. And masks were mandatory for coaches and parents, as well as for students the moment they stepped off the court.

With an eye toward a broader reopening of the indoor courts, the center is investing in other necessary equipment, such as contact-free hand dryers.

“For us, [support from Rally to Rebuild] translates to how we can keep our kids safe and families safe,” Borden said. “We have a lot going on, but what our kids need doesn’t stop. Making the investment in these kids is the most important thing if the sport is going to continue to grow. Making the investment in these kids is as impactful as it gets.”